The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) operates as a bank in North America. The Bank's segments include Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking. Its Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking segment offers a full range of financial products and services to approximately 15 million customers in the Bank's personal and commercial banking businesses in Canada. Its U.S. Retail segment offers a range of financial products and services under the brand TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank. U.S. Retail Segment also TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.) business. Wholesale Banking segment operates under the brand name TD Securities, which offers a range of capital markets and corporate and investment banking services to corporate, government, and institutional clients. Its Wealth Management and Insurance segment provides wealth solutions and insurance protection to approximately six million customers in Canada.

Sector Banks