Toronto-Dominion Bank's second-quarter revenue was 12.37 billion Canadian dollars. Write correct information here in sentence form, as briefly as possible. "Toronto-Dominion Bank 2Q Profit Falls as Provisions for Credit Losses Rise," at 6:56 a.m. ET, incorrectly said it was C$1.37 billion.

