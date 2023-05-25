Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Toronto-Dominion Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TD   CA8911605092

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:02:45 2023-05-25 pm EDT
78.09 CAD   -3.81%
12:51pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Behalf of First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Investors
BU
12:22pToronto Stocks Firmly in Red; Toronto-Dominion Declines on 2Q Earnings Miss
DJ
11:01aNational Bank Takes First Look at Toronto-Dominion Bank's Fiscal Q2 EPS Miss
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Behalf of First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Investors

05/25/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (“TD Bank” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TD) on behalf of First Horizon Corporation Bank (“First Horizon”) (NYSE: FHN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 1, 2023, First Horizon disclosed that TD Bank was unable to timely close a transaction to purchase First Horizon due to TD Bank’s inability to obtain the necessary regulatory approvals. On this news, First Horizon’s stock price fell $2.63, or 10.6%, to close at $22.14 per share on March 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 4, 2023, before the market opened, First Horizon and TD Bank announced that they had agreed to terminate the transaction, explaining that TD Bank did not “have a timetable for regulatory approvals to be obtained” and that there was “uncertainty as to when and if these regulatory approvals [could] be obtained.” On this news, First Horizon’s stock price fell $4.99, or 33.2%, to close at $10.06 per share on May 4, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased First Horizon securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
12:51pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD..
BU
12:22pToronto Stocks Firmly in Red; Toronto-Dominion Declines on 2Q Earnings Miss
DJ
11:01aNational Bank Takes First Look at Toronto-Dominion Bank's Fiscal Q2 EPS Miss
MT
08:26aTD Bank Group reports Q2 profit down from year ago, loan-loss provisions up
AQ
08:25aTD Bank's Earnings Miss Due to Disappointing Revenues, Barclays Says
MT
07:45aToronto-dominion : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31aTD Reports Q2 Adjusted EPS Miss of $1.94, Won't Meet Medium-term Adjusted EPS Growth Ta..
MT
07:12aToronto-Dominion Bank 2Q Profit Falls as Provisions for Credit Losses Rise
DJ
07:07aTD Bank Plans to Buy Back Up to 30 Million Shares
DJ
07:01aTD Brief: Q2 dividend in an amount of $0.96 per fully paid common share in the ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 50 680 M 37 280 M 37 280 M
Net income 2023 14 274 M 10 500 M 10 500 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 4,64%
Capitalization 148 B 109 B 109 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 99 999
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 81,18 CAD
Average target price 94,34 CAD
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kelvin Vi Luan Tran Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Keeley Senior Executive VP-Technology & Platforms
Amy Woods Brinkley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK-7.40%109 213
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.86%395 503
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.97%229 569
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.16%223 933
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.52%167 004
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.19%153 353
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer