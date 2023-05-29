Advanced search
    TD   CA8911605092

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
78.26 CAD   +0.62%
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/26Td Alert : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Toronto-Dominion Bank and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
05/26Esteemed Industry Expert, Fernando Esteban, Brings Over 29 Years of Experience to Lynx Systems as Their New National Sales Director
AQ
News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day

05/29/2023 | 12:16am EDT
State Farm Halts Home-Insurance Sales in California

The move is a blow to the state's efforts to maintain a vibrant market for homeowners in the wildfire-prone state. 

 
Lazard Names Peter Orszag as Next CEO

The former Obama administration official is set to succeed Ken Jacobs, who will become executive chairman. 

 
Credit Suisse Loses Case Against Georgian Businessman in Singapore

A Singapore court has ordered a unit of Credit Suisse to compensate Georgian businessman Bidzina Ivanishvili for its failure in safeguarding the plaintiff's assets. 

 
U.S. Regulator Vows Tough Line on Problem Banks

Large U.S. banks found to have consistently poor risk management and other failings will face more heavy-handed government intervention, including demands to shore up capital or exit lines of business. 

 
Humm Told to Stop Adding New BNPL Customers by Australian Regulator

Australian credit provider said itcomplied with the order and is seeking to engage with the ASIC. 

 
Financial Services Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Toronto-Dominion Bank, moving to different parts of the country, Canadian Western Bank, and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Financial Services sector. 

 
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profit Falls as Provisions for Credit Losses Rise

Toronto-Dominion Bank reported on Thursday a drop in profit in its second quarter with revenue growth in line with analyst expectations, while provisions for credit losses continue to climb. 

 
Icahn Enterprises Stock Continues to Drop. Bill Ackman Weighs In.

A long-running feud between activist hedge fund managers Carl Icahn and Bill Ackman is revived as the latter tweets about the embattled shares of the former's investment vehicle. 

 
SEC Penalizes Private-Fund Manager Sciens for Compliance Failure

The penalty comes amid heightened focus by the regulator on how fund managers value their assets. 

 
Boston Fed chief Collins says interest-rate 'pause' may be close at hand

Boston Fed President Collins said signs of waning inflation suggest the central bank may be "at, or near, the point" where it can stop raising interest rates.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-29-23 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.15% 0.65361 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.06% 1.23525 Delayed Quote.1.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.01% 0.73503 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
CANADIAN WESTERN BANK -5.86% 22.99 Delayed Quote.-4.45%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.0733 Delayed Quote.0.20%
HUMM GROUP LIMITED 8.97% 0.425 Delayed Quote.-30.97%
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. 0.10% 20.65 Delayed Quote.-59.23%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.01212 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.02% 0.60562 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION 1.15% 74.59 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 0.62% 78.26 Delayed Quote.-10.73%
Financials
Sales 2023 49 416 M 36 236 M 36 236 M
Net income 2023 14 210 M 10 420 M 10 420 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 4,81%
Capitalization 144 B 106 B 106 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 99 999
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 78,26 CAD
Average target price 91,98 CAD
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kelvin Vi Luan Tran Chief Financial Officer
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Keeley Senior Executive VP-Technology & Platforms
Amy Woods Brinkley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK-10.73%105 505
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.12%400 178
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%230 019
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.52%225 607
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 826
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.15%154 704
