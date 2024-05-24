Walmart and Capital One End Credit-Card Partnership

The retailer has been trying to sever ties with Capital One for over a year.

Morgan Stanley's Gorman Will Step Down as Chair This Year

James Gorman had retained his chairman role when he retired as CEO at the end of 2023.

SEC Widens Accessibility of Crypto Investing With Approval of ETFs for Ether

The new funds will allow mainstream investors to buy and sell the cryptocurrency as easily as stocks or mutual funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Fired More Than a Dozen in Wake of Anti-Money-Laundering Failings, Source Says

Chief Executive Bharat Masrani said the bank took action against responsible employees, including termination, but didn't disclose specific numbers.

FTX Examiner Backs Sullivan & Cromwell as Failed Exchange's Bankruptcy Counsel

An examiner appointed to investigate Sullivan & Cromwell's role as main bankruptcy attorneys for FTX largely affirmed an earlier ruling by a bankruptcy judge that the law firm didn't have any significant conflicts of interest that should have disqualified it.

Hargreaves Lansdown Jumps After Becoming a Private-Equity Takeover Target

Hargreaves Lansdown shares rose to their highest price in more than two years after the U.K.'s largest direct-to-consumer investment platform rejected a surprise $5.9 billion takeover offer from a private-equity consortium.

Aviva Backs Guidance After Rise in Premiums

The insurer and asset manager said it was on track to meet targets after its general insurance gross written premiums reached $3.4 billion for the first quarter.

Julius Baer Flags Recovery in Client Activity

The private bank's assets under management stood at $514 billion at the end of April, boosted by a positive currency impact and strong stock markets which was partly offset by lower bond market valuations.

Fed Officials Saw Longer Wait for Rate Cuts After Inflation Setbacks

Minutes of their last meeting revealed some officials were open to raising rates if inflation reaccelerated.

