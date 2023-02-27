Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Toronto-Dominion Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TD   CA8911605092

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-27 pm EST
90.55 CAD   -0.61%
05:10pResource shares boost TSX; gains capped by interest rate outlook
RE
05:08pFinancials Flat as Treasury Yields Slip -- Financials Roundup
DJ
03:18pNational Bank Says Stanford Settlement "Should Not Raise Equity Raise Concerns" For TD
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Resource shares boost TSX; gains capped by interest rate outlook

02/27/2023 | 05:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

TSX ends up 0.2% at 20,260.13

*

Uni-Select shares surge 16.6% after takeover deal

*

Materials sector advances 1.3%

*

Energy gains 0.5%

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Canada's TSX stock index advanced on Monday as the energy and materials sectors gained ground and a takeover deal boosted the shares of Uni-Select Inc, but gains for the index were limited as investors worried about additional interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 40.94 points, or 0.2%, at 20,260.13. It was the second straight day of modest gains for the index after posting on Thursday its lowest closing level in six weeks.

"The overhang of possibly more interest rate rises is going to cloud market sentiment until either something happens or doesn't," said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung Investment Management. "If they (the Fed) raise again it would put further pressure down on the market. If they take a pause here that might look like a false signal to the market."

U.S. stocks eked out a slight gain as investors engaged in some bargain hunting after last week's losses.

"Realistically this year we are going to be in for a volatile but hopefully just very much sideways market as opposed to down. We could end up with even more pressure if signs of a real recession started to settle in," Sprung said.

Canadian gross domestic product data, due on Tuesday, is expected to show that the economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.5% in the fourth quarter, slowing from 2.9% in the prior quarter.

The Toronto market's energy sector rose 0.5% and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was up 1.3% as gold and copper prices rose.

Uni-Select shares surged 16.6% after LKQ Corp said it would buy the auto parts distributor for about C$2.8 billion ($2.1 billion).

Toronto-Dominion Bank agreed to pay $1.205 billion to resolve litigation by former Allen Stanford investors who accused it and two other banks of contributing to the imprisoned financier's massive Ponzi scheme. Its shares ended 0.6% lower. ($1 = 1.3565 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.01% 0.6736 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.85% 1.2057 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.73624 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.48% 1.06031 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.31% 0.012103 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
LKQ CORPORATION -0.19% 57.44 Delayed Quote.7.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.03% 0.61661 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.20% 20260.13 Delayed Quote.4.30%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK -0.61% 90.55 Delayed Quote.3.92%
UNI-SELECT INC. 16.61% 46.97 Delayed Quote.-5.98%
All news about THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
05:10pResource shares boost TSX; gains capped by interest rate outlook
RE
05:08pFinancials Flat as Treasury Yields Slip -- Financials Roundup
DJ
03:18pNational Bank Says Stanford Settlement "Should Not Raise Equity Raise Concerns" For TD
MT
02:28pTrending: Toronto-Dominion Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion Settlement in Stanford Fina..
DJ
12:11pTD Bank to deliver $50B to local communities through benefits plan
AQ
10:30aTSX gains on deal cheer, materials boost
RE
10:06aIndependent Bank to Pay $100 Million to Settle Stanford Ponzi Litigation
DJ
10:03aTD Bank's Stanford Settlement Removes Overhang, Barclays Says
MT
09:51aTD Receives Regulatory Approval to Acquire Cowen Inc.
AQ
09:44aTD Bank, others reach $1.35 billion settlements to end Stanford litigation
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 51 582 M 37 978 M 37 978 M
Net income 2023 15 117 M 11 130 M 11 130 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 4,12%
Capitalization 165 B 122 B 122 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,20x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 94 945
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 91,11 CAD
Average target price 103,29 CAD
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kelvin Vi Luan Tran Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Keeley Senior Executive VP-Technology & Platforms
Nadir H. Mohamed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK3.92%121 325
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.09%414 807
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.29%273 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.75%210 402
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.91%176 870
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.20%157 205