Toronto-Dominion Bank's asset-management arm and investment firm Fair Market Value Capital Partners have jointly bought a minority stake in PSA Italy, the operator of three container terminals in the Port of Genoa and Port of Venice that serve northern Italy.

TD Asset Management and FMV Industrial Infrastructure Fund I, which is advised by Fair Market Value Capital Partners, together bought a 28% interest in the port operator from PSA International.

The deal received unconditional clearance from the Italian government. The terms of the acquisition weren't disclosed.

