TORONTO - TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the February cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (each, a "TD ETF" and collectively, the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record as at February 27, 2023 will receive a cash distribution per unit of the applicable TD ETF that will be payable on March 6, 2023 , as indicated below:

Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Cash Distribution Per Unit

TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

TDB

$0.045

TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF

TCSB

$0.060

TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF

TUSB

$0.060

TD Select U.S. Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF - US$

TUSB.U

$0.045

TD Active Preferred Share ETF

TPRF

$0.039

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF

TUED

$0.051

TD Active U.S. Enhanced Dividend ETF - US$

TUED.U

$0.040

TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF

TGED

$0.067

TD Active Global Enhanced Dividend ETF - US$

TGED.U

$0.053

TD Active U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

TUHY

$0.115

TD Active Global Income ETF

TGFI

$0.100

TD Income Builder ETF

TPAY

$0.075

TD Q Canadian Dividend ETF

TQCD

$0.050

TD Q Global Dividend ETF

TQGD

$0.052

TD Active Global Real Estate Equity ETF

TGRE

$0.057

TD One-Click Conservative ETF Portfolio

TOCC

$0.040

TD One-Click Moderate ETF Portfolio

TOCM

$0.035

TD One-Click Aggressive ETF Portfolio

TOCA

$0.030

For more information regarding the TD ETFs, visit TDAssetManagement.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

The TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trademark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive Broad Canadian Bond Universe TR Index is calculated and published by Solactive AG . Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or Index trademark for the purpose of use in connection with the TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc. , a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank .

®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

About TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group , is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $408 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics are as of December 31, 2022 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States . Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank .

SOURCE TD Asset Management Inc.

.