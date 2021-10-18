Log in
TD Bank Expects C$224 Million 4Q Contribution from Schwab Investment

10/18/2021
By Adriano Marchese

Toronto-Dominion Bank said Monday that it expects its investment in Charles Schwab Corp. to deliver an income of about 224 million Canadian dollars (US$219.2 million) in its fourth quarter results.

On an adjusted basis, which excludes acquisition-related costs and amortizations of acquired intangibles, the Canadian bank said equity in net income of its investment in Schwab will be about C$271 million.

The contribution will be in TD's fourth quarter results, which are set to release on Dec. 2.

TD has a roughly 13.5% stake in Schwab through the acquisition of TD Ameritrade by Schwab.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-21 0703ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION 3.57% 80.9 Delayed Quote.52.53%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 1.75% 87.01 Delayed Quote.20.98%
Financials
Sales 2021 39 797 M 32 104 M 32 104 M
Net income 2021 13 899 M 11 212 M 11 212 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 3,63%
Capitalization 158 B 128 B 128 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 99,8%
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 87,01 CAD
Average target price 92,80 CAD
Spread / Average Target 6,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kelvin Vi Luan Tran Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Michael George Rhodes Group Head-Innovation & Technology
Irene Ruth Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK20.98%128 022
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.12%492 383
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION52.99%382 146
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%199 021
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY60.30%193 371
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.30%170 903