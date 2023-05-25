Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Toronto-Dominion Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TD   CA8911605092

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-24 pm EDT
81.18 CAD   -1.85%
07:31aTD Reports Q2 Adjusted EPS Miss of $1.94, Won't Meet Medium-term Adjusted EPS Growth Target; Announces NCIB
MT
07:18aTD Bank Group reports Q2 profit down from year ago, loan-loss provisions up
AQ
07:12aToronto-Dominion Bank 2Q Profit Falls as Provisions for Credit Losses Rise
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TD Bank Plans to Buy Back Up to 30 Million Shares

05/25/2023 | 07:07am EDT
By Robb M. Stewart


Toronto-Dominion Bank plans to launch a buyback program to repurchase for cancellation up to 1.6% of its issued and outstanding shares.

The Canadian bank said Thursday it would initiate a normal course issuer bid to buy up to 30 million shares, subject to approval from the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TD Bank said it would make share purchases under the bid over a one-year period. The buybacks will be made through the facilities of the TSX as well as through other designated exchanges and alternative trading systems in Canada.

The bank had about 1.84 billion shares issued and outstanding as of April 30. The stock closed Wednesday at C$81.18, 7.4% lower so far this year and down 13% over the last 12 months.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-23 0707ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -1.08% 19927.69 Delayed Quote.2.80%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK -1.85% 81.18 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
Analyst Recommendations on THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 50 680 M 37 280 M 37 280 M
Net income 2023 14 274 M 10 500 M 10 500 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 4,64%
Capitalization 148 B 109 B 109 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 99 999
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 81,18 CAD
Average target price 94,34 CAD
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kelvin Vi Luan Tran Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Keeley Senior Executive VP-Technology & Platforms
Amy Woods Brinkley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK-7.40%109 213
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.86%395 503
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.97%229 569
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.16%223 933
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.52%167 004
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.19%153 353
