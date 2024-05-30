TD’s longstanding commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion receives top accolades from Forbes and Fair360

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank® has received multiple high-ranking accolades for the company’s dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion from Forbes and Fair360. TD was ranked #9 on Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2024. This is the sixth consecutive year TD has received this prestigious award presented by Forbes and Statista. This ranking was based on organizations’ approach to DEI as it pertains to age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation.

TD’s longstanding commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion receives top accolades from Forbes and Fair360 (Graphic: Business Wire)

TD ranked #20 on Fair360's list of 2024 Top 50 Companies. This is the 12th consecutive year the Bank has been recognized on this list as one of the best U.S. companies in hiring, retaining, and promoting women, those with multicultural backgrounds, people with disabilities, LGBTQ2+ employees, and Veterans. Fair360’s criteria included leadership accountability, workforce diversity, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier fairness, and philanthropy.

“At TD, we’re dedicated to creating environments where all customers, colleagues and communities feel respected, valued and supported,” said Matt Boss, Head of U.S. Consumer Banking and U.S. Diversity Leadership Team Chair, TD Bank. “Embracing our differences drives creativity and progress and makes us a stronger company, and we're honored and proud to be recognized for our continued efforts in this space.”

Diversity drives innovation, creativity, and progress

At TD, we are committed to actively supporting our colleagues and the communities we serve, continuing education and coming together as a Bank to foster a more equitable future for all.

JoAnn Means, Senior Diversity Talent Sourcer, TD Bank, knows how DEI recruitment efforts can pay off for all TD stakeholders — colleagues, customers, shareholders, and local communities. “Companies should prioritize a diverse workforce because diversity drives innovation and creativity by bringing together different perspectives and experiences,” she said. “It’s also the right thing to do and helps us better serve our diverse customer base.”

Hugh Allen, U.S. Head of Commercial Real Estate, notes the role that DEI has across all levels at the bank. “Diversity across the TD franchise at all levels provides a platform for mentorship and sponsorship that will help us retain and develop key talent for the bank,” he said. “We want our workforce to mirror the communities we serve, while our leadership development programs ensure that diverse talent thrives within our organization.”

Marla Willner, Head of Commercial Credit Management and Strategic Initiatives is also the Executive Sponsor of Women at TD. “At TD, we believe in creating an inclusive work environment where all communities have the opportunity to succeed and thrive,” she said. In her executive sponsor role, Marla recognizes the importance of promoting and fostering a workplace environment that can achieve greater inclusion and gender equity within TD and beyond. She reflected, “I'm grateful for TD's focus on fostering an inclusive environment where everyone can bring their entire selves to work — and for being in a position to support this inclusivity.”

DEI and philanthropy are close to the heart for Ellen Glaessner, Executive Vice President, U.S. Head, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, Senior Advisor to the CEO, General Counsel, and Executive Sponsor of LGBTQ2+, TD Bank. “Community engagement is important for TD Bank because banks do better when our communities do better,” she said. “As part of our local communities, we want to see meaningful and lasting improvement. Nothing makes me prouder of TD's investment in communities than when I think about the meaningful impact we make in diverse communities.”

