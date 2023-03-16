Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Toronto-Dominion Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TD   CA8911605092

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:18:14 2023-03-15 pm EDT
79.40 CAD   -1.98%
07:16aTD Bank Sets C$500 Billion Sustainable and Decarbonization Finance Target by 2030
DJ
06:51aTD announces new interim financed emissions targets and TD Pathways to Economic Inclusion as part of its continued efforts to advance a sustainable and inclusive future
AQ
06:38aTD Bank Group sets new $500 billion Sustainable & Decarbonization Finance Target by 2030
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TD Bank Sets C$500 Billion Sustainable and Decarbonization Finance Target by 2030

03/16/2023 | 07:16am EDT
By Robb M. Stewart


Toronto-Dominion Bank has set a target of mobilizing 500 billion Canadian dollars ($363.2 billion) environmental, decarbonization and social target by 2030 for lending, financing, underwriting, investments and other financial activities as part of the Canadian bank's broader environmental, social and corporate governance strategy.

Sustainable finance is a business opportunity and a part of the bank's work toward a target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions associated with its operations and financing activities by 2050, said Janice Farrell Jones, TD Bank's senior vice president of sustainability and corporate citizenship.

The bank said eligible environmental, decarbonization and social activities will be focused on supporting progress toward TD Bank's key sustainability objectives, such as climate change mitigation and adaptation and economic inclusion.

The bank said it plans to annually report the cumulative progress made toward its new target.

In 2017, TD Bank set a financial target of C$100 billion to be deployed toward low-carbon lending, financing, asset management and internal corporate programs, which it said it achieved in 2022.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 0715ET

