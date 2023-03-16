TD Bank Sets C$500 Billion Sustainable and Decarbonization Finance Target by 2030

By Robb M. Stewart

Toronto-Dominion Bank has set a target of mobilizing 500 billion Canadian dollars ($363.2 billion) environmental, decarbonization and social target by 2030 for lending, financing, underwriting, investments and other financial activities as part of the Canadian bank's broader environmental, social and corporate governance strategy.

Sustainable finance is a business opportunity and a part of the bank's work toward a target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions associated with its operations and financing activities by 2050, said Janice Farrell Jones, TD Bank's senior vice president of sustainability and corporate citizenship.

The bank said eligible environmental, decarbonization and social activities will be focused on supporting progress toward TD Bank's key sustainability objectives, such as climate change mitigation and adaptation and economic inclusion.

The bank said it plans to annually report the cumulative progress made toward its new target.

In 2017, TD Bank set a financial target of C$100 billion to be deployed toward low-carbon lending, financing, asset management and internal corporate programs, which it said it achieved in 2022.

