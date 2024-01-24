Community Impact Plan continues TD's local engagement with three-year roadmap $10B in support of residential lending for LMI and/or minority borrowers $7.5B in community lending and investment $2.8B in small business lending $70MM in CRA-related philanthropy

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, today announced a three-year Community Impact Plan that will provide an estimated $20 billion supporting lending, philanthropy, banking access and other activities for the benefit of diverse and underserved communities. This strategy, developed with insight from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), will target communities across TD Bank's U.S. presence in 15 states and Washington, D.C.

“At TD Bank, we know our success is tied directly to the people and the communities we serve. When they flourish, we succeed,” said Leo Salom, President and CEO of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®. “One of our primary objectives as a purpose-driven bank is to help power economic opportunities that help low- and moderate-income (LMI), diverse and underserved communities achieve their financial goals. Our Community Impact Plan is designed to achieve that vital role as we build on TD's long-term community focus.”

The Community Impact Plan expands TD's mission to positively impact social and economic outcomes for all who live in the communities it serves and enhance financial inclusion for diverse and underserved individuals and businesses.

“I’m glad to see TD’s leadership demonstrate a continued commitment to the values and principles that have guided our conversations to date and look forward to more strong collaboration in future,” said Jesse Van Tol, NCRC President and CEO. “Every bank should set ambitious goals for supporting underserved communities. And we’re pleased to provide strategic insights to advance this strategy. Those efforts can only be effective if they are informed by the input of community leaders like NCRC and our members. TD listened and then delivered this new Community Impact Plan to help ensure its investments and programs are aligned to community needs.”

TD Bank's Community Impact Plan comprises:

Mortgage Lending and Consumer Products

TD Bank will enable affordable home ownership by providing $10 billion in residential loans and liquidity to the residential lending market. This includes first-time homebuyer and home equity loans for LMI and minority borrowers, and in LMI and majority-minority census tracts, especially in the Boston, Baltimore, D.C., New York, Miami and Philadelphia markets. To support this goal, the bank will continue offering TD Home Access, a Special Purpose Credit Program, and other affordable residential lending products with low down payments and consumer-friendly terms.

The bank will continue offering and enhancing retail products and services designed to meet the needs of economically vulnerable consumers.

Small Business Support

The plan builds on TD's ongoing commitment to support the critical role small businesses play in local economies by offering an estimated $2.8 billion in credit to businesses with less than $1 million in annual revenue, with a focus on minority- and women-owned businesses and those in LMI areas.

TD Bank will create a lending Special Purpose Credit Program for small businesses that are registered Minority Business, women-owned or veteran-owned enterprises.

Community Development Loans and Investment

TD Bank will provide $7.5 billion in community development loans and other investments to support economic development activities and affordable housing projects, such as special rental housing for veterans or LGBTQ seniors, within TD markets.

CRA-Related Philanthropy and Sponsorships

The TD Office of Charitable and Community Giving will direct $70 million in Community Reinvestment Act-related philanthropy over the next three years in addition to its annual giving, with 75% of all giving supporting diversely led organizations.

This commitment includes the TD Charitable Foundation's first Capacity Building Fund for organizations with annual budgets of less than $2 million. The $1.75 million fund will support general-purpose operations and expenses to help non-profits remain open to serve their clients.

Banking Access

Consistent with TD's goal to make banking accessible to all customers, the bank will seek to open approximately 15 locations in LMI and/or majority-minority markets, subject to any regulatory approvals. This includes creating additional community-centered stores, which feature dedicated space that can be used for financial education workshops or non-profit meetings.

Additional Highlights

Continue support of Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs)/Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) through nearly $320 million in lending, investments and grants.

Increase spending with certified diverse suppliers by 25%.

Reach 54,000 participants through TD-led financial literacy and fraud prevention programs.

Engage and support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through recruitment of students and alumni and enhancement of financial access.

Establish a Community Advisory Board who will advise and provide oversight of TD’s activities in support of the strategy.

