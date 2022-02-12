TD Bank freezes two accounts that received C$1.4 mln in support of Canada protests

TORONTO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank
has frozen two personal bank accounts into which C$1.4 million
($1.1 million) had been deposited to support protesters fighting
the Canadian government's pandemic measures, a bank spokesperson
said on Saturday.
The demonstrations, dubbed the "Freedom Convoy" by Canadian
truckers opposing a vaccination mandate https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-canada-trucking-idCNL1N2UK2CD
for cross-border drivers as well as other pandemic
restrictions, are now in their third week. They have gridlocked
the capital Ottawa and blocked U.S.-Canada border crossings,
damaging trade between the two countries.
Early on Saturday, Canadian police began clearing protesters
https://www.reuters.com/article/healthcoronavirus-canada-trucking/update-1-canada-police-start-to-clear-protesters-blocking-u-s-canada-bridge-idINL1N2UN09T
blocking a key bridge linking Canada and the United States.
TD applied to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on
Friday to take the funds, which were sent through GoFundMe and
bank transfers, so they can either be sent to the intended
recipients or returned to the donors "who have requested refunds
but whose entitlement to a refund cannot be determined by TD,"
the bank said in a statement.
TD has been put "on notice that their actions are improper
and disappointing," Keith Wilson, a lawyer for the convoy, said
in an email on Saturday, adding the convoy will seek a court
order next week to release the donations to a new not-for-profit
corporation that has been set up to manage and distribute them.
One of the bank accounts received a lump sum of C$1 million
through GoFundMe, while the rest was sent to the second account
through multiple bank e-transfers, the TD spokesperson said. TD
does not know where the GoFundMe payment originated, they said.
GoFundMe took down the protest convoy's donation page on
Feb. 4 after it reached $10 million, prompting most of the
protesters to turn to Boston-based GiveSendGo. GoFundMe has said
https://twitter.com/gofundme it will refund the donations.
The Ontario Superior Court on Thursday ordered GiveSendGo to
freeze all funds sent in aid of the protest. The crowdfunding
platform defied that order in a tweet https://twitter.com/GiveSendGo/status/1491940399505682434
on Thursday.
The protest has raised C$11 million on GiveSendGo, Wilson
said.
"We are also going to be taking the Ontario government to
court to seek an immediate lifting of what we consider to be an
unlawful order," he said.
Canada's other major banks did not immediately respond to
emails asking if they were taking steps similar to TD.
The country’s anti-money-laundering agency told a
parliamentary committee on Thursday that it has not seen a spike
in suspicious transaction reporting from the banks in recent
weeks.
($1 = 1.2736 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Denny Thomas,
Daniel Wallis and Chizu Nomiyama)