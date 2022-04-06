TD Bank opens offices for staffers as COVID cases ease

April 6 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank said on
Wednesday its employees will return to offices on a voluntary
basis this month, with an official return set for June.
The second-largest Canadian lender said in an internal memo
seen by Reuters that it was preparing for the return of more
than 65,000 employees to its offices in the months ahead.
Financial institutions across North America, which were
forced to put their return-to-office plans on the back burner
late last year after COVID cases surged due to the rapidly
spreading Omicron variant, are now looking to bring employees
back.
TD said in the memo while it expects the virus to remain in
circulation with case counts moving higher and lower, public
health units were now better equipped to handle new waves.
The bank added it will monitor and make adjustments to
guidelines and mask mandates in its locations in line with local
laws and conditions.
Canadian lender Bank of Nova Scotia issued a
similar guidance in February allowing employees to return to the
majority of its domestic offices on a voluntary basis from
mid-March.
(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)