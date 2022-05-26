Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  The Toronto-Dominion Bank
  News
  Summary
    TD   CA8911605092

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/25 04:00:00 pm EDT
93.76 CAD   +1.45%
06:44aTORONTO-DOMINION : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:39aTD BRIEF : Announced that a dividend in an amount of $0.89 per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending July 31, 2022
MT
06:36aTD Bank quarterly profit beats estimates
RE
Summary 
Summary

TD Bank quarterly profit beats estimates

05/26/2022 | 06:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Financial institutions in the financial district of Toronto

TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as strength in its Canadian retail banking units offset higher expenses and loan-loss provisions.

Net income excluding one-off items was C$3.71 billion, or C$$2.02, in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$3.8 billion, or C$2.04, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.93 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Canada's second-largest lender reported overall net profit of C$3.81 billion, or C$2.07 a share, up from C$3.7 billion or C$1.99, a year ago. (Reporting By Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Manya Saini in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Financials
Sales 2022 42 163 M 32 858 M 32 858 M
Net income 2022 14 488 M 11 290 M 11 290 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 3,84%
Capitalization 170 B 133 B 133 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 93,76 CAD
Average target price 102,72 CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kelvin Vi Luan Tran Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Keeley Senior Executive VP-Technology & Platforms
Nadir H. Mohamed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK-3.32%132 521
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.20%373 710
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.44%288 759
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.91%239 274
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.81%181 953
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.05%167 230