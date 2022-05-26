TD Bank quarterly profit beats estimates

TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank
beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as
strength in its Canadian retail banking units offset higher
expenses and loan-loss provisions.
Net income excluding one-off items was C$3.71 billion, or
C$$2.02, in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$3.8
billion, or C$2.04, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$1.93
a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Canada's second-largest lender reported overall net profit
of C$3.81 billion, or C$2.07 a share, up from C$3.7 billion or
C$1.99, a year ago.
(Reporting By Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Manya Saini in
Bengaluru)