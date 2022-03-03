Log in
TD profit beats estimates, closing out strong quarter for Canadian banks

03/03/2022 | 09:11am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Toronto-Dominion Bank sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

TORONTO (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strong trading revenues, although higher variable expenses and weaker growth in interest income than peers left some analysts underwhelmed.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$2.08 per share in the three months ended Jan. 31 from C$1.83 a year earlier and versus analysts' estimates of C$2.04 a share.

While TD's capital markets earnings fell from a year ago due to higher expenses, trading revenues beat expectations -- but to a lesser degree than its competitors.

TD's "net interest income growth was weaker than the peer average," analysts at CIBC Capital Markets wrote in a note. "Capital Markets (were) better than expected, but not as good as peers."

The results of Canada's second-largest lender round out a strong quarter for the country's Big Six banks, with many reporting loan growth, higher fees and continued strength in trading and investment banking all helping to soften the impact of higher expenses and margin pressures.

Canadian banks' capital markets businesses have been a boon during the pandemic, and continued to flout expectations for more muted results during the quarter, despite outsized earnings a year earlier.

"I've been wondering, how long does this gift keep on giving? They've been coining (strong) profits for four to six quarters in a row now," said Brian Madden, chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel.

"Prudence would suggest tempering enthusiasm for capital markets," he said.

While continued improvement elsewhere, most notably domestic business lending, could offset a smaller contribution from capital markets, rising interest rates may crimp loan volumes, particularly mortgages.

The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, and flagged more hikes as soon as next month.

TD reported 14% growth in Canadian business loans from a year earlier and an 8% rise in personal loans, although net interest margins shrank by 12 basis points.

The impact of higher rates on loan volumes would depend on several factors, including the number and pace of hikes, TD's Chief Financial Officer Kelvin Tran said in an interview.

Even so, "the fundamentals of the economy are strong and there's a lot of pent-up demand," he said.

TD's U.S. banking unit reported earnings growth of 27% from a year earlier, helped by increased revenues and lower provisions for loan losses.

Earlier this week, TD said it had agreed to buy First Horizon Corp for $13.4 billion to expand its U.S. presence.

($1 = 1.2638 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather in Toronto; Additional reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Tomasz Janowski and Jonathan Oatis)

By Nichola Saminather


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.32% 0.92551 Delayed Quote.0.80%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.19% 1.69127 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.20% 91.519 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.00% 0.72787 Delayed Quote.0.03%
FIRST HORIZON CORPORATION 1.66% 23.83 Delayed Quote.45.93%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.11% 0.85885 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2.61% 101.49 Delayed Quote.4.65%
Financials
Sales 2022 42 071 M 33 218 M 33 218 M
Net income 2022 14 590 M 11 520 M 11 520 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 183 B 144 B 144 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 89 464
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 101,49 CAD
Average target price 109,52 CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kelvin Vi Luan Tran Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Keeley Senior Executive VP-Technology & Platforms
Irene Ruth Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK4.65%144 384
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.83%411 267
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.99%348 293
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.32%251 447
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.56%199 395
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY8.84%199 196