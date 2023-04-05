TSX ends lower as U.S. economic data spooks investors

*
TSX ends down 0.6% at 20,159.55
*
TD Bank Group extends decline
*
Technology falls 1.9%
*
Industrials end 1.8% lower
April 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on
Wednesday as technology and industrial shares slid and economic
data fueled worries that the U.S. economy was headed for a
recession.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 116.21 points, or 0.6%, at 20,159.55, its
second day of declines after it posted on Monday its highest
closing level in nearly four weeks.
Wall Street's S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes also
fell as weaker-than-expected private payrolls data for March
deepened worries that the rapid interest rate hikes by the
Federal Reserve may tip the U.S. economy into a recession.
"The U.S. economy is clearly in slowdown mode and
expectations should be for further labor market weakness," said
Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United
States. Investors have also worried that recent stress in U.S.
regional banks could lead to a credit crunch.
"As we think about what happened with the banks over the
past month, the market attention will turn to the economic data
to gauge the potential fallout from this stress," said Angelo
Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.
The Toronto market's technology sector lost 1.9% and
industrials were down 1.8%.
Hedge fund bets against TD Bank Group hit $4.2
billion, making it the most-shorted banking stock globally,
according to data provider ORTEX's calculations, with some
analysts concerned about the bank's exposure to U.S. regional
lenders.
TD's shares ended 1.3% lower, its second straight day of
declines, weighing on financials.
The heavily weighted sector fell 0.5%, while energy was
also a drag, falling 0.6% as oil settled 0.1% lower at $80.61 a
barrel.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shristi
Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal, Richard Chang
and Deepa Babington)