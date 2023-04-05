Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Toronto-Dominion Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TD   CA8911605092

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-05 pm EDT
79.41 CAD   -1.29%
04:44pTSX ends lower as U.S. economic data spooks investors
RE
04:22pTSX falls as signs of slowing economic growth weigh
RE
03:06pTD world's most shorted banking stock, shares down -ORTEX data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX ends lower as U.S. economic data spooks investors

04/05/2023 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

TSX ends down 0.6% at 20,159.55

*

TD Bank Group extends decline

*

Technology falls 1.9%

*

Industrials end 1.8% lower

April 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as technology and industrial shares slid and economic data fueled worries that the U.S. economy was headed for a recession.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 116.21 points, or 0.6%, at 20,159.55, its second day of declines after it posted on Monday its highest closing level in nearly four weeks.

Wall Street's S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes also fell as weaker-than-expected private payrolls data for March deepened worries that the rapid interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve may tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

"The U.S. economy is clearly in slowdown mode and expectations should be for further labor market weakness," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States. Investors have also worried that recent stress in U.S. regional banks could lead to a credit crunch.

"As we think about what happened with the banks over the past month, the market attention will turn to the economic data to gauge the potential fallout from this stress," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

The Toronto market's technology sector lost 1.9% and industrials were down 1.8%.

Hedge fund bets against TD Bank Group hit $4.2 billion, making it the most-shorted banking stock globally, according to data provider ORTEX's calculations, with some analysts concerned about the bank's exposure to U.S. regional lenders.

TD's shares ended 1.3% lower, its second straight day of declines, weighing on financials.

The heavily weighted sector fell 0.5%, while energy was also a drag, falling 0.6% as oil settled 0.1% lower at $80.61 a barrel. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal, Richard Chang and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.54% 84.73 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.07% 11996.86 Real-time Quote.15.86%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.57% 20159.55 Delayed Quote.4.60%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK -1.29% 79.41 Delayed Quote.-7.14%
WTI -0.72% 80.332 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
All news about THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
04:44pTSX ends lower as U.S. economic data spooks investors
RE
04:22pTSX falls as signs of slowing economic growth weigh
RE
03:06pTD world's most shorted banking stock, shares down -ORTEX data
RE
12:31pTSX Down 107 Points at Midday on Mostly Negative Sectors
MT
11:02aTSX falls as weak U.S. data spurs recession worries; financials drag
RE
10:41aRefile of Market Chatter: Toronto-Dominion Becomes Biggest Bank..
MT
07:25aToronto-Dominion Becomes Biggest Bank Short with US$3.7 Billion On the Line
MT
07:00aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; C3.ai Poised to Fa..
MT
04/05THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/04TSX winning streak ends as U.S. data stokes recession worries
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 51 262 M 38 069 M 38 069 M
Net income 2023 14 023 M 10 414 M 10 414 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 4,62%
Capitalization 149 B 111 B 111 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 99 999
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 81,41 CAD
Average target price 99,23 CAD
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kelvin Vi Luan Tran Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Keeley Senior Executive VP-Technology & Platforms
Nadir H. Mohamed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK-7.14%110 694
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.24%377 986
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.52%223 820
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 047
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 641
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.85%139 035
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer