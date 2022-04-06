Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Toronto-Dominion Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TD   CA8911605092

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

TSX hits near-three week low on concerns over U.S. policy tightening

04/06/2022 | 10:47am EDT
April 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, with technology and financial shares leading declines, as investors fretted over the prospect of aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tackle inflation.

At 10:26 a.m. ET (14:26 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 148.11 points, or 0.68%, at 21,782.72, its lowest level since March 18.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq led declines for a second straight day, ahead of the minutes of the Fed's March meeting that could indicate just how fast and how far policymakers would proceed in shrinking a massive balance sheet and raising interest rates.

The information technology sector was the biggest decliner among Canada's 11 main sectors, with a 4.3% drop. Valuations and returns of growth and technology stocks are discounted deeply when rates go up.

"Its a sour mood. The equity market doesn't like rising interest rates, too high inflation, a recession and war. So you got four big uncertainties and no one can talk about anything positive right now - that sentiment will have to play out until it ends," said Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.

"It's just the velocity of the moves in the treasury markets and the fact that there's still no continued resolution in Russia, the markets are now starting to price in much slower growth going forward."

Artillery pounded key cities in Ukraine, as its president urged the West to act decisively in imposing new and tougher sanctions being readied against Russia. Separately, the Kremlin said peace talks with Kyiv were not progressing as rapidly or energetically as it would like.

The financials sector fell 0.7% with Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank among the most heavily traded shares. The industrials sector slid 1.5%.

HIGHLIGHTS

On the TSX, 68 issues were higher, while 170 issues declined for a 2.50-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 52.94 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Tilray Inc , which jumped 10.3% after cannabis producer reported a third-quarter profit vs year-earlier loss.

Shopify Inc fell 8.9%, the most on the TSX, followed by software firm Lightspeed Commerce, down 7.9%.

The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and two new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 19 new 52-week highs and 59 new lows, with total volume of 92.73 million shares. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 42 119 M 33 805 M 33 805 M
Net income 2022 14 872 M 11 936 M 11 936 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 3,59%
Capitalization 182 B 146 B 146 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 100,19 CAD
Average target price 109,24 CAD
Spread / Average Target 9,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kelvin Vi Luan Tran Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Keeley Senior Executive VP-Technology & Platforms
Irene Ruth Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK3.31%145 840
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.17%391 989
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.78%323 723
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.10.45%256 795
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.19%192 071
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.31%189 405