TSX hits near-three week low on concerns over U.S. policy tightening

April 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on
Wednesday, with technology and financial shares leading
declines, as investors fretted over the prospect of aggressive
policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tackle
inflation.
At 10:26 a.m. ET (14:26 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 148.11 points, or
0.68%, at 21,782.72, its lowest level since March 18.
On Wall Street, the Nasdaq led declines for a second
straight day, ahead of the minutes of the Fed's March meeting
that could indicate just how fast and how far policymakers would
proceed in shrinking a massive balance sheet and raising
interest rates.
The information technology sector was the biggest
decliner among Canada's 11 main sectors, with a 4.3% drop.
Valuations and returns of growth and technology stocks are
discounted deeply when rates go up.
"Its a sour mood. The equity market doesn't like rising
interest rates, too high inflation, a recession and war. So you
got four big uncertainties and no one can talk about anything
positive right now - that sentiment will have to play out until
it ends," said Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin
Financial Services.
"It's just the velocity of the moves in the treasury markets
and the fact that there's still no continued resolution in
Russia, the markets are now starting to price in much slower
growth going forward."
Artillery pounded key cities in Ukraine, as its president
urged the West to act decisively in imposing new and tougher
sanctions being readied against Russia. Separately, the Kremlin
said peace talks with Kyiv were not progressing as rapidly or
energetically as it would like.
The financials sector fell 0.7% with Bank of Nova
Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank among the most
heavily traded shares. The industrials sector slid
1.5%.
HIGHLIGHTS
On the TSX, 68 issues were higher, while 170 issues declined
for a 2.50-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 52.94 million shares
traded.
The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Tilray Inc
, which jumped 10.3% after cannabis producer reported a
third-quarter profit vs year-earlier loss.
Shopify Inc fell 8.9%, the most on the TSX,
followed by software firm Lightspeed Commerce, down
7.9%.
The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and two new lows.
Across all Canadian issues there were 19 new 52-week highs
and 59 new lows, with total volume of 92.73 million shares.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)