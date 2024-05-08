The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (“TD” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TD) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 2, 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US Department of Justice (“DOJ”) had launched an investigation after finding evidence of an operation in New York and New Jersey that laundered hundreds of millions of dollars in proceeds from illicit narcotics through TD and other banks.

On this news, TD’s stock price fell $3.42, or 5.9%, to close at $54.66 per share on May 3, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

