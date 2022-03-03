Log in
Toronto-Dominion 1Q Profit Beats Views

03/03/2022 | 07:15am EST
By Adriano Marchese


Toronto-Dominion Bank on Thursday reported first-quarter profit rose, beating analyst expectations, benefiting from strong performances from its Canadian and U.S. retail segments.

For the period ended Jan. 31, the Canadian banking and financial services company said per-share earnings were 2.02 Canadian dollars, the equivalent of US$1.60, up from C$1.77 in the comparable quarter a year ago.

Net income was C$3.73 billion, compared with C$3.28 billion a year ago.

TD's Canadian retail segment saw net income rise 11% to C$2.25 billion, benefiting from strong revenue and lower provisions for credit losses, while U.S. retail net income rose 27% to C$1.27 billion in the quarter.

Adjusted earnings were C$2.08 a share, ahead of analyst expectations of C$2.04 a share, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Return on common equity rose to 15.3% from 14.3%.

Revenue rose to C$11.28 billion from C$10.81 billion.

The company said common equity tier 1 capital ratio, a measure of a banking institution's core equity capital compared with its total risk-weighted assets, rose to 15.2% from 13.6%.

The board declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.89 a share.

"TD started the year strong, delivering revenue growth across all our business segments as customer activity gained additional momentum," Group President and Chief Executive Officer Bharat Masrani said.

Earlier in the week, TD signed a deal in the Southeastern U.S. for a $13.4 billion all-cash purchase of Tennessee-based First Horizon, the first major acquisition in the U.S. since Mr. Masrani became CEO seven years ago, and the largest transaction TD has ever done.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 0714ET

