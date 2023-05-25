Toronto-Dominion Bank 2Q Profit Falls as Provisions for Credit Losses Rise

By Adriano Marchese

Toronto-Dominion Bank reported on Thursday a drop in profit in its second quarter with revenue growth in line with analyst expectations, while provisions for credit losses continue to climb.

The Canadian bank and financial institution reported a decline in net income to 3.35 billion Canadian dollars ($2.46 billion), or C$1.72 a share, compared with C$3.81 billion or C$2.07 a share a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were C$1.94 a share, down from C$2.02 a share. According to FactSet, analysts were expecting an increase to C$2.08 a share.

Total revenue rose to C$1.37 billion from C$11.26 billion. This was virtually in line with analyst expectations of a rise to C$12.35 billion.

Performance among its segments was mixed, with wholesale banking reporting a 58% decline in net income to C$150 million due to higher non-interest expenses such as acquisition and integration costs.

Canadian personal and commercial banking saw net income rise by 4% to C$1.63 billion, due to higher revenue, which got a boost from higher margins and volume growth.

From the U.S. side, the U.S. retail bank segment reported a 3% increase in net income to C$1.41 billion, a figure that includes contribution for its investment in Charles Schwab, and also certain costs of acquisition and integration for the First Horizon acquisition.

Provision for credit losses increased to C$599 million in the quarter, up from C$27 million a year earlier.

TD's common equity tier 1 capital ratio, which measures a bank's core capital equity compared with its risky assets like loans and mortgages, was 15.3%, up from 14.7% a year earlier.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-23 0711ET