  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  The Toronto-Dominion Bank
  News
  7. Summary
    TD   CA8911605092

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toronto-Dominion Bank 3Q Profits Rise on Strong US, Canadian Retail Performance

08/26/2021 | 07:10am EDT
By Adriano Marchese

Toronto-Dominion Bank on Thursday reported a 58% rise in third-quarter profit, benefiting from strong performances from its Canadian and U.S. retail segments.

The Canadian banking and financial services company said earnings per share were 1.92 Canadian dollars ($1.52) in the period ended July 31, up from C$1.21 in the comparable quarter a year ago.

Net income was C$3.55 billion, compared with C$2.25 billion a year ago.

TD said that in particular, net income at both its U.S. and Canadian retail segments rose significantly in the quarter, with the former nearly doubling to C$1.3 billion and the latter rising 68% to C$2.13 billion.

Adjusted earnings were C$1.96 a share, beating analyst forecasts of C$1.91 a share, taken from FactSet.

Total revenue rose to C$10.71 billion from C$10.67 billion in the year-ago quarter, while return on common equity was 15.3% compared with 10%.

TD said that its common equity tier 1 capital ratio rose to 14.5% in the quarter from 12.5%.

The board declared an unchanged quarterly dividend of C$0.79 a share.

"TD's strong performance in the third quarter was supported by solid revenue growth in our Canadian and U.S. Retail businesses as economic activity and employment levels continued to improve on both sides of the border," Group President and Chief Executive Officer Bharat Masrani said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 0709ET

Financials
Sales 2021 39 738 M 31 497 M 31 497 M
Net income 2021 13 591 M 10 772 M 10 772 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 3,69%
Capitalization 156 B 124 B 124 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Technical analysis trends THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 85,75 CAD
Average target price 93,14 CAD
Spread / Average Target 8,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Riaz E. Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Michael George Rhodes Group Head-Innovation & Technology
Irene Ruth Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK19.23%123 537
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.08%480 854
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.06%354 688
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.72%241 173
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.02%204 129
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY63.32%202 405