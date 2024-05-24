4th COMBINED SUPPLEMENTARY PROSPECTUS DATED 24 MAY 2024

TO THE BASE PROSPECTUSES REFERRED TO BELOW

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(a Canadian chartered bank)

This supplement (the "Supplement") has been prepared in connection with the base prospectus dated 30 June 2023, as supplemented by the first combined supplementary prospectus dated 25 August 2023, as further supplemented by the second combined supplementary prospectus dated 6 December 2023 and as further supplemented by the third combined supplementary prospectus dated 1 March 2024 (the "CB Prospectus"), in relation to the CAD 80,000,000,000 Global Legislative Covered Bond Programme (the "CB Programme") of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the "Bank"), unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed as to payments by TD Covered Bond (Legislative) Guarantor Limited Partnership (the "Guarantor") and the base prospectus dated 30 June 2023, as supplemented by the first combined supplementary prospectus dated 25 August 2023, as further supplemented by the second combined supplementary prospectus dated 6 December 2023 and as further supplemented by the third combined supplementary prospectus 1 March 2024 (the "GMTN Prospectus"), in relation to the USD 40,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme (the "GMTN Programme") of the Bank (the CB Prospectus and the GMTN Prospectus, together the "Base Prospectuses"). Each of the Base Prospectuses constitutes a base prospectus under Article 8 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). This Supplement constitutes a supplementary prospectus in respect of each of the Base Prospectuses for the purposes of Article 23 of the UK Prospectus Regulation.

Terms defined in each of the Base Prospectuses have the same meanings when used in this Supplement. This Supplement is supplemental to, and shall be read in conjunction with, each of the Base Prospectuses. This Supplement has been approved by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), as competent authority under the UK Prospectus Regulation, as a supplement to each of the Base Prospectuses.

The Bank and, in relation only to information in this Supplement relating to the CB Prospectus, the Guarantor accept responsibility for the information in this Supplement. To the best of the knowledge of the Bank and the Guarantor, as applicable, the information contained in this Supplement is in accordance with the facts and this Supplement contains no omission likely to affect its import.

THE COVERED BONDS HAVE NOT BEEN APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED BY CANADA MORTGAGE AND HOUSING CORPORATION ("CMHC") NOR HAS CMHC PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS SUPPLEMENT. THE COVERED BONDS ARE NOT INSURED OR GUARANTEED BY CMHC OR THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA OR ANY OTHER AGENCY THEREOF.

The purpose of this Supplement is to:

incorporate by reference in each of the Base Prospectuses the Bank's latest unaudited interim financial results (including management's discussion and analysis thereof);