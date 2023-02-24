Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Toronto-Dominion Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TD   CA8911605092

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:17:06 2023-02-23 pm EST
90.41 CAD   -1.01%
09:09aToronto-Dominion Bank Gets Regulatory Go-Ahead for Cowen Merger
DJ
08:55aTD Bank Group Brief: Says Received Regulatory Approval to Acquire Cowen Inc.
MT
08:46aTD Receives Regulatory Approval to Acquire Cowen Inc.
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toronto-Dominion Bank Gets Regulatory Go-Ahead for Cowen Merger

02/24/2023 | 09:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Toronto-Dominion Bank said Friday it expects its merger with Cowen Inc. to close in early March after receiving green light from regulators.

The Canadian bank said it expects the acquisition of U.S.-based Cowen to close on March 1. It said that it has received all regulatory approvals under their merger agreement.

The merger was first announced in late August of last year, and TD said that the addition of Cowen to its business would add new capabilities in U.S. equities, including a strong sales, trading and execution platform.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 0908ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COWEN INC. 0.10% 39.02 Delayed Quote.0.93%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK -1.01% 90.41 Delayed Quote.3.13%
All news about THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
09:09aToronto-Dominion Bank Gets Regulatory Go-Ahead for Cowen Merger
DJ
08:55aTD Bank Group Brief: Says Received Regulatory Approval to Acquire Co..
MT
08:46aTD Receives Regulatory Approval to Acquire Cowen Inc.
PR
02/23TD Asset Management Inc. Announces Risk Rating changes for certain TD ETFs
AQ
02/22National Bank's Preview of Canadian Bank's Q1 2023
MT
02/21Societe Generale to pay $157 million to resolve Allen Stanford fraud lawsuit
RE
02/21Rogers-Shaw lawyers could nab bigger share of C$100 mln-plus fee jackpot
RE
02/20Cowen Announces Financial Results for Full Year 2022
AQ
02/20TD Asset Management Inc. Announces TD ETF Distributions
AQ
02/17TD Asset Management Inc. Announces TD ETF Distributions
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 51 582 M 38 032 M 38 032 M
Net income 2023 15 021 M 11 075 M 11 075 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 4,15%
Capitalization 164 B 121 B 121 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,18x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 94 945
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 90,41 CAD
Average target price 103,29 CAD
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kelvin Vi Luan Tran Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Keeley Senior Executive VP-Technology & Platforms
Nadir H. Mohamed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK3.13%120 882
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.33%409 681
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.44%273 970
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%212 304
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.43%177 313
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%158 839