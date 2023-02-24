Toronto-Dominion Bank Gets Regulatory Go-Ahead for Cowen Merger

By Adriano Marchese

Toronto-Dominion Bank said Friday it expects its merger with Cowen Inc. to close in early March after receiving green light from regulators.

The Canadian bank said it expects the acquisition of U.S.-based Cowen to close on March 1. It said that it has received all regulatory approvals under their merger agreement.

The merger was first announced in late August of last year, and TD said that the addition of Cowen to its business would add new capabilities in U.S. equities, including a strong sales, trading and execution platform.

