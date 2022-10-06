Toronto-Dominion Bank On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is currently at $60.74, down $3.52 or 5.48%

--Would be lowest close since July 15, 2022, when it closed at $60.53

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 6.25%

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 6.71% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 11, 2020, when it fell 7.97%

--Down 20.79% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 48.72%

--Down 28.54% from its all-time closing high of $85.00 on Feb. 16, 2022

--Down 10.85% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 7, 2021), when it closed at $68.13

--Down 28.54% from its 52-week closing high of $85.00 on Feb. 16, 2022

--Up 1.78% from its 52-week closing low of $59.68 on July 14, 2022

--Traded as low as $60.70

--Down 5.55% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 6.48%

All data as of 2:28:02 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1446ET