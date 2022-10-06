Advanced search
    TD   CA8911605092

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:09 2022-10-06 pm EDT
83.39 CAD   -3.70%
02:47pToronto-Dominion Bank On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:51aTD Bank Announces $500,000 Contribution to Support Local Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
PR
09:33aThe Toronto-Dominion Bank Reports Financing Partnership with Luxury Retailer RH
MT
Toronto-Dominion Bank On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

10/06/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is currently at $60.74, down $3.52 or 5.48%


--Would be lowest close since July 15, 2022, when it closed at $60.53

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 6.25%

--Currently down two consecutive days; down 6.71% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending June 11, 2020, when it fell 7.97%

--Down 20.79% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 48.72%

--Down 28.54% from its all-time closing high of $85.00 on Feb. 16, 2022

--Down 10.85% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 7, 2021), when it closed at $68.13

--Down 28.54% from its 52-week closing high of $85.00 on Feb. 16, 2022

--Up 1.78% from its 52-week closing low of $59.68 on July 14, 2022

--Traded as low as $60.70

--Down 5.55% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell as much as 6.48%


All data as of 2:28:02 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1446ET

Financials
Sales 2022 43 126 M 31 542 M 31 542 M
Net income 2022 14 555 M 10 645 M 10 645 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 4,09%
Capitalization 159 B 116 B 116 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 93 720
Free-Float 98,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 87,48 CAD
Average target price 99,54 CAD
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kelvin Vi Luan Tran Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Keeley Senior Executive VP-Technology & Platforms
Nadir H. Mohamed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK-9.80%116 005
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.78%324 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.22%256 485
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.41%206 987
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.73%164 277
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.33%150 780