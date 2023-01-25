Toronto Dominion Bank : What the latest Bank of Canada interest rate hike may mean for your finances

On January 25, the Bank of Canada announced it would be raising its overnight lending rate by 0.25% to 4.50%. With this latest announcement, TD Economics looks at the impact of higher interest rates on inflation and mortgages and the forecast for the year ahead.

Rising inflation, interest rate hikes and whispers of an impending recession were hot topics in 2022, and some of those themes appear set to continue in 2023.

After sitting at a record low 0.25% for two years, the Bank of Canada started raising its overnight lending rate in March 2022 in an effort to combat inflation that was narrowing in on 40-year highs.

The Bank of Canada continued with aggressive rate increases throughout 2022 - including a 100-basis point, or 1 percentage point increase in July - and this week's increase represents the eighth time the Bank has raised rates since March of last year. As of January 25, 2023, the overnight rate now sits at 4.5%.

The central bank's interest rate policy has an impact on the rate at which all Canadian banks will lend money to businesses and individuals. For TD, this means that the rate increase can affect the TD Mortgage Prime Rate, which is the variable annual interest rate used as a reference by TD to determine the interest rate charged on its variable-rate mortgages, as well as the TD Prime Rate, which is used to determine the interest rate of various other types of TD loans.

So, what could this mean for mortgage rates and household finances, and what could be next for 2023? TD Economics is here with their forecast.

Will interest rates go up in Canada?

According to TD Economics, it's very likely that interest rates have now peaked. After eight rate hikes over the course of eight scheduled announcements between March 2022 and January 2023, TD Economics forecast in a recent report that the overnight rate will peak at 4.50%, and that the Jan. 25 announcement will be the final rate hike in the current cycle.

Will this affect mortgage rates?

When the Bank of Canada raises or lowers the overnight rate, it can affect the interest rates that financial institutions offer their customers on certain products. If you have a TD variable rate mortgage, your interest rate may fluctuate during your term if the Bank of Canada changes the overnight rate, which in turn may result in a change to the TD Mortgage Prime Rate.

If you have a fixed rate mortgage, you're protected from any changes to your interest rate until your mortgage term is up.

But if your mortgage is up for renewal this year - whether you currently have a fixed or variable rate mortgage - your interest rate (and mortgage payments) may be higher when it's time to renew.

