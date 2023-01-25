Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Toronto-Dominion Bank
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TD   CA8911605092

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:40:27 2023-01-25 pm EST
90.12 CAD   +0.28%
03:35pCanada Banks Brief: Scotiabank Joins BMO, CIBC, TD Canada Trust and RBC In Increasing Their Respective Prime Rates by 25 basis points to 6.70%, effective January 26, 2023
MT
03:12pToronto Dominion Bank : What the latest Bank of Canada interest rate hike may mean for your finances
PU
03:04pCanada Banks Brief: BMO and CIBC Follow TD Canada Trust and RBC In Increasing Their Respective Prime Rates by 25 basis points to 6.70%, effective January 26, 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Toronto Dominion Bank : What the latest Bank of Canada interest rate hike may mean for your finances

01/25/2023 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On January 25, the Bank of Canada announced it would be raising its overnight lending rate by 0.25% to 4.50%. With this latest announcement, TD Economics looks at the impact of higher interest rates on inflation and mortgages and the forecast for the year ahead.

Rising inflation, interest rate hikes and whispers of an impending recession were hot topics in 2022, and some of those themes appear set to continue in 2023.

After sitting at a record low 0.25% for two years, the Bank of Canada started raising its overnight lending rate in March 2022 in an effort to combat inflation that was narrowing in on 40-year highs.

The Bank of Canada continued with aggressive rate increases throughout 2022 - including a 100-basis point, or 1 percentage point increase in July - and this week's increase represents the eighth time the Bank has raised rates since March of last year. As of January 25, 2023, the overnight rate now sits at 4.5%.

The central bank's interest rate policy has an impact on the rate at which all Canadian banks will lend money to businesses and individuals. For TD, this means that the rate increase can affect the TD Mortgage Prime Rate, which is the variable annual interest rate used as a reference by TD to determine the interest rate charged on its variable-rate mortgages, as well as the TD Prime Rate, which is used to determine the interest rate of various other types of TD loans.

So, what could this mean for mortgage rates and household finances, and what could be next for 2023? TD Economics is here with their forecast.

Will interest rates go up in Canada?

According to TD Economics, it's very likely that interest rates have now peaked. After eight rate hikes over the course of eight scheduled announcements between March 2022 and January 2023, TD Economics forecast in a recent report that the overnight rate will peak at 4.50%, and that the Jan. 25 announcement will be the final rate hike in the current cycle.

Will this affect mortgage rates?

When the Bank of Canada raises or lowers the overnight rate, it can affect the interest rates that financial institutions offer their customers on certain products. If you have a TD variable rate mortgage, your interest rate may fluctuate during your term if the Bank of Canada changes the overnight rate, which in turn may result in a change to the TD Mortgage Prime Rate.

If you have a fixed rate mortgage, you're protected from any changes to your interest rate until your mortgage term is up.

But if your mortgage is up for renewal this year - whether you currently have a fixed or variable rate mortgage - your interest rate (and mortgage payments) may be higher when it's time to renew.

For more information to help you understand the impact of interest rate changes on your mortgage, please read this TD Stories article, What can rising interest rates mean for homeowners?

For more on what you need to know if it's time to renew your mortgage, check out this TD Stories article entitled (Almost) everything you need to know about renewing a mortgage.

When will interest rates go down in Canada?

This is one of the big questions on the minds of many Canadian homeowners. While this week's Bank of Canada announcement may represent the end of the current monetary policy tightening cycle, don't expect rates to immediately start going down again.

Beata Caranci, Chief Economist at TD, says the debt service ratio of Canadians - the proportion of income an individual or household dedicates to paying interest on its debts - is going to be at an historic high in 2023, which is going to limit the amount of money they have to spend.

"Every quarter that rolls in, more and more people will be renewing their mortgages at this higher rate level and eating up their disposable income, which means you're not going to be able to spend in other areas," Caranci said in a recent interview with MoneyTalk.

Caranci said she expects that the need for Canadians to tighten their belts will lead to a decline in consumer spending in the second half of 2023. This weakness in the economy is expected to lead the Bank of Canada to begin lowering interest rates towards the end of the year, she said.

In its December 2022 long-term forecast, TD Economics forecast that the Bank of Canada will start reducing its overnight rate beginning at the end of 2023, with the rate reaching 2% by 2025.

What could this mean for household finances?

"Even as the Bank of Canada approaches the end of its rate hiking cycle, the impact of higher rates on household finances is only just beginning," TD Economics forecast in a December 2022 report on rising debt service costs.

Though the long-term forecast says inflation has likely peaked, TD Economics says "high inflation and rising interest rates will increasingly take their toll on spending and hiring in 2023 and through 2024."

So far, the labour market has been very resilient, according to TD Economics. 2022 ended on a strong note with 104,000 jobs added to the economy in December, according to Statistics Canada. But it's impossible to cool down wage and inflationary pressures without the labour market cooling as well, so TD Economics expects the unemployment rate to rise over the coming months as slower economic growth weighs on companies and likely causes job cuts.

TD Economics' current unemployment rate outlook in its December 2022 long-term forecast has the unemployment rate rising about 1.5 percentage points to a peak of 6.5%, which corresponds to about 100,000 job losses.

The next Bank of Canada interest rate announcement is scheduled for March 8, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

TD - Toronto-Dominion Bank published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 20:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
03:35pCanada Banks Brief: Scotiabank Joins BMO, CIBC, TD Canada Trust and R..
MT
03:12pToronto Dominion Bank : What the latest Bank of Canada interest rate hike may mean for you..
PU
03:04pCanada Banks Brief: BMO and CIBC Follow TD Canada Trust and RBC In In..
MT
02:43pCanada Banks Brief: TD Canada Trust Follows RBC Increasing its TD Pri..
MT
02:43pTD Canada Trust announces change to TD Prime Rate
AQ
02:19pCanada Banks Brief: RBC Royal Bank Increasing Its Prime Rate by 25 ba..
MT
01/20Toronto Dominion Bank : Issuer Document
PU
01/20National Bank Covers Launch of New ETFs, New Filings
MT
01/19Toronto Stocks Edge Lower; Sunshine Biopharma Drops in $2 Million Share Buyback Plan
DJ
01/19TD Bank Group says Charles Schwab investment will add $285M to bank's Q1 profit
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 51 391 M 38 277 M 38 277 M
Net income 2023 15 352 M 11 434 M 11 434 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 4,18%
Capitalization 163 B 121 B 121 B
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,17x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 94 945
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 89,87 CAD
Average target price 101,28 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kelvin Vi Luan Tran Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Keeley Senior Executive VP-Technology & Platforms
Nadir H. Mohamed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK2.51%122 001
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.36%406 102
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.38%276 449
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 897
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY9.06%170 413
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 468