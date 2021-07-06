Toronto Dominion Bank : TD Bank Group completes acquisition of electronic fixed income trading business (Form 6-K)

TD Bank Group completes acquisition of electronic fixed income trading business

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 - On July 1, 2021, The Toronto-Dominion Bank ('TD') (TSX and NYSE: TD) completed the previously announced acquisition of Headlands Tech Global Markets, LLC ('Headlands'), a Chicago-based quantitative fixed income trading company.



The transaction adds capabilities to TD's existing infrastructure as Headlands has developed proprietary software to deliver fully automated electronic market-making in municipal and investment grade corporate bonds.



'This acquisition underscores our commitment to offer innovative technology that elevates and augments our suite of products and services,' said Moti Jungreis, Vice Chair and Head of Global Markets, TD Securities. 'We welcome the Headlands team to TD Securities and I know that uniting our organizations will allow us to deliver continued innovation and value for our clients.'



About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ('TD' or the 'Bank'). TD is the fifth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 15 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on April 30, 2021. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol 'TD' on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About Headlands Tech Global Markets

Headlands Tech Global Markets (HTGM) is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer that provides proprietary liquidity to fixed income markets. Leveraging a unique fully automated approach, HTGM is able to provide accurate and timely pricing across hundreds of thousands of instruments in the fixed income universe. Founded in 2013, HTGM has grown to become one of the largest participants in the U.S. municipal bond market, executing thousands of trades per day with hundreds of counterparties across the financial landscape. With a growing presence in other asset classes such as investment-grade corporate bonds, HTGM is committed to leveraging its technology to improve liquidity and transparency across the fixed income markets.

