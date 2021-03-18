Toronto Dominion Bank : on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is currently at $67.09, up $0.81 or 1.22%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Aug. 30, 1996)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 8, 2021, when it rose 1.48%

-- Currently up 13 of the past 14 days

-- Currently up 10 consecutive days; up 8.33% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Sept. 20, 2019, when it rose for 13 straight trading days

-- Best 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending Nov. 30, 2020, when it rose 8.79%

-- Up 11.13% month-to-date

-- Up 18.91% year-to-date

-- Up 79.24% from 52 weeks ago (March 19, 2020), when it closed at $37.43

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 98.32% from its 52-week closing low of $33.83 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $67.16; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Aug. 30, 1996)

-- Up 1.33% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 8, 2021, when it rose as much as 2.02%

All data as of 11:34:34 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-21 1153ET