The Toronto-Dominion Bank    TD   CA8911605092

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
  
Toronto Dominion Bank : on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

03/18/2021 | 11:54am EDT
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is currently at $67.09, up $0.81 or 1.22%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Aug. 30, 1996)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since March 8, 2021, when it rose 1.48%

-- Currently up 13 of the past 14 days

-- Currently up 10 consecutive days; up 8.33% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Sept. 20, 2019, when it rose for 13 straight trading days

-- Best 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending Nov. 30, 2020, when it rose 8.79%

-- Up 11.13% month-to-date

-- Up 18.91% year-to-date

-- Up 79.24% from 52 weeks ago (March 19, 2020), when it closed at $37.43

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 98.32% from its 52-week closing low of $33.83 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $67.16; new all-time intraday high (Based on available data back to Aug. 30, 1996)

-- Up 1.33% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since March 8, 2021, when it rose as much as 2.02%

All data as of 11:34:34 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-18-21 1153ET

Financials
Sales 2021 39 910 M 32 079 M 32 079 M
Net income 2021 12 136 M 9 755 M 9 755 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 3,84%
Capitalization 149 B 120 B 120 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 82,28 CAD
Last Close Price 82,25 CAD
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Riaz E. Ahmed Chief Financial Officer
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Michael George Rhodes Group Head-Innovation & Technology
Irene Ruth Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK14.36%118 818
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.05%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.21%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.94%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.71%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.50%205 422
