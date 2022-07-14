Log in
    TD   CA8911605092

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:22 2022-07-14 pm EDT
78.02 CAD   -2.29%
01:49pToronto-Dominion Bank on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/13Bank of Canada's jumbo rate hike set to slow lenders' earnings growth
RE
07/13TD Canada Trust announces change to TD Prime Rate
AQ
Toronto-Dominion Bank on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

07/14/2022 | 01:49pm EDT
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is currently at $59.10, down $2.46 or 4%


--Would be lowest close since Feb. 10, 2021, when it closed at $59.01

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 6.25%

--Currently down seven of the past eight days

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 7.94% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 14, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 14, 2022, when it fell 8.66%

--Down 9.88% month-to-date

--Down 22.93% year-to-date

--Down 30.47% from its all-time closing high of $85.00 on Feb. 16, 2022

--Down 12.04% from 52 weeks ago (July 15, 2021), when it closed at $67.19

--Down 30.47% from its 52-week closing high of $85.00 on Feb. 16, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $58.64; lowest intraday level since Feb. 9, 2021, when it hit $58.60

--Down 4.74% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 24, 2022, when it fell as much as 4.8%


All data as of 1:28:06 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-22 1348ET

Financials
Sales 2022 42 831 M 32 597 M 32 597 M
Net income 2022 14 248 M 10 844 M 10 844 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 4,48%
Capitalization 144 B 110 B 110 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 91 993
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 79,84 CAD
Average target price 101,26 CAD
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kelvin Vi Luan Tran Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Keeley Senior Executive VP-Technology & Platforms
Nadir H. Mohamed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK-17.67%111 137
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.66%328 685
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.51%248 474
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%223 267
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.30%163 066
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-17.47%148 089