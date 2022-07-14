Toronto-Dominion Bank on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is currently at $59.10, down $2.46 or 4%

--Would be lowest close since Feb. 10, 2021, when it closed at $59.01

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 6.25%

--Currently down seven of the past eight days

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 7.94% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 14, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 14, 2022, when it fell 8.66%

--Down 9.88% month-to-date

--Down 22.93% year-to-date

--Down 30.47% from its all-time closing high of $85.00 on Feb. 16, 2022

--Down 12.04% from 52 weeks ago (July 15, 2021), when it closed at $67.19

--Down 30.47% from its 52-week closing high of $85.00 on Feb. 16, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $58.64; lowest intraday level since Feb. 9, 2021, when it hit $58.60

--Down 4.74% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 24, 2022, when it fell as much as 4.8%

All data as of 1:28:06 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-22 1348ET