Toronto-Dominion Bank on Track for Lowest Close Since March 2021 -- Data Talk

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TD ) is currently at $63.58, down $2.64 or 3.99%

--Would be lowest close since March 5, 2021, when it closed at $62.82

--On pace for largest percent decrease since July 8, 2021, when it fell 3.99%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Down 17.08% year-to-date

--Down 25.2% from its all-time closing high of $85.00 on Feb. 16, 2022

--Down 9.12% from 52 weeks ago (July 6, 2021), when it closed at $69.96

--Down 25.2% from its 52-week closing high of $85.00 on Feb. 16, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $63.17; lowest intraday level since Sept. 20, 2021, when it hit $62.82

--Down 4.61% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 24, 2022, when it fell as much as 4.8%

