    TD   CA8911605092

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:32 2022-07-05 pm EDT
83.39 CAD   -0.77%
03:12pToronto-Dominion Bank on Track for Lowest Close Since March 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:28aCowen Shares Jump 21% Amid Possible Acquisition
DJ
07/04TD Bank Explores Takeover of U.S. Brokerage Cowen
MT
Toronto-Dominion Bank on Track for Lowest Close Since March 2021 -- Data Talk

07/05/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TD ) is currently at $63.58, down $2.64 or 3.99%


--Would be lowest close since March 5, 2021, when it closed at $62.82

--On pace for largest percent decrease since July 8, 2021, when it fell 3.99%

--Currently down four of the past five days

--Down 17.08% year-to-date

--Down 25.2% from its all-time closing high of $85.00 on Feb. 16, 2022

--Down 9.12% from 52 weeks ago (July 6, 2021), when it closed at $69.96

--Down 25.2% from its 52-week closing high of $85.00 on Feb. 16, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $63.17; lowest intraday level since Sept. 20, 2021, when it hit $62.82

--Down 4.61% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 24, 2022, when it fell as much as 4.8%


All data as of 2:52:05 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1511ET

03:12pToronto-Dominion Bank on Track for Lowest Close Since March 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:28aCowen Shares Jump 21% Amid Possible Acquisition
DJ
07/04TD Bank Explores Takeover of U.S. Brokerage Cowen
MT
07/01Toronto-Dominion Bank Weighs Takeover of Cowen, Sources Say, Bloomberg Reports
DJ
07/01Toronto-Dominion Reportedly Looks into Takeover of Cowen
CI
07/01Toronto-Dominion Bank explores takeover of brokerage Cowen - Bloomberg News
RE
07/01Toronto-Dominion Bank explores takeover of brokerage Cowen - Bloomberg News
RE
06/30BMO Capital on Canadian Banks' Corporate & Commercial Loans
MT
06/30TD launches the 5th TD Ready Challenge focused on equity-based solutions for climate ch..
AQ
06/27TD Bank Sees Bank of Canada Continuing To Hike Aggressively
MT
Financials
Sales 2022 42 831 M 32 789 M 32 789 M
Net income 2022 14 248 M 10 907 M 10 907 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 4,26%
Capitalization 152 B 116 B 116 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 91 993
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Duration : Period :
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 84,04 CAD
Average target price 101,51 CAD
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bharat B. Masrani Group President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Kelvin Vi Luan Tran Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Brian Michael Levitt Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Keeley Senior Executive VP-Technology & Platforms
Nadir H. Mohamed Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK-13.34%117 644
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.98%334 971
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.06%254 275
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.36%239 951
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.96%169 289
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.73%156 666