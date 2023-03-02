Toronto Stocks Flat, Toronto-Dominion Bank Slides on 1Q Profit Decline

By Adriano Marchese

Toronto-listed stocks were hovering around flat on Thursday, climbing from earlier lows in the morning.

In the session, Canada's producer manufacturing, health tech and health services sectors were the main decliners, offset by gains in consumer discretionary, tech and consumer durables.

Toronto-Dominion Bank capped Canada's big bank earnings for the first quarter, reporting a steep decline largely because of litigation-settlement expenses, one-off federal tax and higher provision in the quarter.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.10% to 20239.79. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 edged 0.03% to 1217.60.

Shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank fell 3% to 87.97 Canadian dollars ($64.71) after it reported net earnings of C$1.58 billion, or C$0.82 a share, less than half of the C$3.73 billion, or C$2.02 a share reported a year ago. Stripping out the nonrecurring costs and one-off expenses, adjusted earnings rose to C$2.23 a share, beating forecast by analysts for a rise to C$2.20 a share.

Other market movers:

Shares in AutoCanada Inc. dropped 12% to C$25.99 after the company reported a steeper-than-expected profit decline and revenue growth short of forecasts in the fourth quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares were up 2.2% to C$9.84 after reporting a rise in revenue and increased average production for the fourth quarter, despite a loss in the period.

Canadian Western Bank on Thursday reported a better-than-expected rise in profit in the first quarter while revenue growth missed analyst expectations. Shares fell 5.2% to C$26.39.

