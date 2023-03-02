Advanced search
    TD   CA8911605092

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:54:08 2023-03-02 pm EST
87.96 CAD   -2.98%
09:47aSector Update: Financial Stocks Decline Premarket Thursday
MT
08:57aNational Bank's First Look at TD Bank's Q1
MT
08:44aBarclays' First Look at TD Bank's Q1
MT
Toronto Stocks Flat, Toronto-Dominion Bank Slides on 1Q Profit Decline

03/02/2023 | 12:25pm EST
By Adriano Marchese


Toronto-listed stocks were hovering around flat on Thursday, climbing from earlier lows in the morning.

In the session, Canada's producer manufacturing, health tech and health services sectors were the main decliners, offset by gains in consumer discretionary, tech and consumer durables.

Toronto-Dominion Bank capped Canada's big bank earnings for the first quarter, reporting a steep decline largely because of litigation-settlement expenses, one-off federal tax and higher provision in the quarter.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.10% to 20239.79. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 edged 0.03% to 1217.60.

Shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank fell 3% to 87.97 Canadian dollars ($64.71) after it reported net earnings of C$1.58 billion, or C$0.82 a share, less than half of the C$3.73 billion, or C$2.02 a share reported a year ago. Stripping out the nonrecurring costs and one-off expenses, adjusted earnings rose to C$2.23 a share, beating forecast by analysts for a rise to C$2.20 a share.


Other market movers:


Shares in AutoCanada Inc. dropped 12% to C$25.99 after the company reported a steeper-than-expected profit decline and revenue growth short of forecasts in the fourth quarter.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares were up 2.2% to C$9.84 after reporting a rise in revenue and increased average production for the fourth quarter, despite a loss in the period.

Canadian Western Bank on Thursday reported a better-than-expected rise in profit in the first quarter while revenue growth missed analyst expectations. Shares fell 5.2% to C$26.39.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1224ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOCANADA INC. -14.27% 25.28 Delayed Quote.26.30%
CANADIAN WESTERN BANK -5.25% 26.34 Delayed Quote.15.67%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. 2.18% 9.84 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX 0.06% 1218.67 Delayed Quote.4.19%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.02% 20264.67 Delayed Quote.4.51%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK -2.97% 87.96 Delayed Quote.3.41%
