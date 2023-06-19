Advanced search
    TD   CA8911605092

THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK

(TD)
06-19-23
80.87 CAD   +0.20%
Toronto Stocks Inched Lower With US Markets Closed

06/19/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
By Jeffrey Lewis


Toronto stocks closed lower on Monday while U.S. markets were closed for the Juneteenth holiday. Sector performance was uneven in Canada, with railroads declining, miners moving higher and banks ending mixed. Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index slid 0.21% to 19934.21. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 0.23% to 1199.39. Deep-South Resources shares jumped over 36% to 8 Canadian cents (6 cents) after it said that its renewal application for a copper mine in Namibia is going forward after years of stalled progress and that it expects the license to be reinstated in weeks.


Other market movers:

O3 Mining said Monday that it has raised C$10 million by way of a private placement with a strategic investor to advance exploration and development of its properties. Shares rose 1.4%% to C$1.45. Canadian National Railway shares fell 0.42% to C$156.33 and Canadian Pacific Kansas City declined 0.85% to C$102.65. Royal Bank of Canada fell 0.41% to C$125.36 while Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 0.2% to C$80.87.

Write to Jeffrey Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-19-23 1955ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES 0.37% 2.71 End-of-day quote.80.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.7565 Delayed Quote.2.57%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -0.42% 156.33 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED -0.85% 102.65 Delayed Quote.2.56%
GOLD -0.14% 1949.9 Delayed Quote.7.33%
O3 MINING INC. 1.40% 1.45 Delayed Quote.-5.30%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -0.41% 125.36 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX -0.23% 1199.39 Delayed Quote.2.85%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -0.21% 19934.21 Delayed Quote.3.05%
THE TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 0.20% 80.87 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) 0.00% 1.32098 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
