BURLINGTON, Vt., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, today announced a grant of $150,000 to support flood relief efforts in Vermont.

The funds will support Vermont Community Foundation for the VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund, which will disperse funds to communities and small businesses of greatest need. TD colleagues also can contribute directly to the VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund efforts through an internal portal.

TD Bank's community support also includes offering financial assistance to its customers in Vermont impacted by recent severe flooding through TD Cares. TD Cares is a relief program that includes fee refunds and other support for eligible consumer and business customers.

"As a member of the local community, TD stands with our customers, colleagues and neighbors in Vermont during one of the worst natural disasters to hit the state," said Sheryl McQuade, Regional President of New England, TD Bank. "Our bankers are ready to assist the community in this time of need and ensure our customers have access to their finances."

Customers who would like assistance through TD Cares may contact the bank with a request. To learn more, please visit https://www.td.com/us/en/personal-banking/weather-alert-phase3. Business customers should contact their relationship manager for assistance.

In addition, eligible TD colleagues impacted by the floods have access to a range of resources, including the opportunity to obtain grants of up to $1,000 from the bank to help with costs such as insurance deductibles, living expenses and repairs for related damage.

