TOURIST OF NIGERIA : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc is a public liability company registered in Nigeria and is quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. It was incorporated on 10 April 1964. The Company converted from a private company to its current form on 20 April 1994. The Company operates a gaming and hospitality business in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The financial statements are presented in Nigerian Naira, which is the Company's functional currency. All financial information presented in Naira has been rounded to the nearest thousand except where otherwise indicated.

Management has made estimates on future economic and business realities as it relates to forecasts and budgets used in the assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and the appropriateness of the going concern assumption in the preparation of the financial statements.

Unrecognised deferred tax assets are reassessed at each reporting date and recognised to the extent that it has become probable that future taxable profits will be available against which they can be used.

Property, plant and equipment are depreciated over their useful lives, taking into account residual values where appropriate. The actual useful lives of the assets and residual values are assessed annually and may vary depending on a number of factors. In re-assessing asset useful lives, factors such as technological innovation, product life cycles and maintenance programmes are taken into account. Residual value assessments consider issues such as future market conditions, the remaining life of the assets and projected disposal values.

Preparation of the financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results may differ from those estimates.

The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention except for certain financial instruments initially measured at fair value and certain classes of property, plant and equipment measured at fair value.

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act of Nigeria Cap C.20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and the Financial Reporting Council Act, 2011. The financial statements were authorised for issue by the board of directors on 28 April 2022.

3. CHANGES IN ACCONTING POLICIES

The Company initially applied IFRS 16 Leases from 1 January 2019. A number of other new standards are also effective from 1 January 2019 but they do not have a material effect on the Company's financial statements

Definition of lease

Previously, the Company determined at contract inception whether an arrangement was or contained a lease under IFRIC 4 Determining whether an arrangement contains a Lease. The Company now assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease based on the definition of a lease, as explained in Note 4(k)

On transition to IFRS 16, the Company elected to apply the practical expedient to grandfather the assessment of which transactions are leases. The Company applied IFRS 16 only to contracts that were previously identified as leases. Contracts that were not identified as leases under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4 were not reassessed for whether there is a lease under IFRS 16. Therefore, the definition of a lease under IFRS 16 was applied only to contracts entered into or changed on or after1 January 2019.contains a lease.

As a lessee

As a lessee, the Company leases assets such as printers and a table game. The Company previously classified leases as operating or finance leases based on its assessment of whether the lease transferred significantly all of the risks and rewards incidental to ownership of the underlying asset to the Company. Under IFRS 16, the Company recognises right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for most of these leases - ie. these leases are on-balance sheet.