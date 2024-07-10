THE TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC

STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

At commencement or on modification of a contract that contains a lease component, the Company allocates the consideration in the contract to each lease component on the basis of its relative stand-alone price.

However, for leases of property the Company has elected not to separate non-lease components and account for the lease and associated non-lease components as a single lease component.

Leases classified as operating leases under IAS 17

Previously, the Company classified equipment leases as operating leases under IAS 17. On transition, for these leases, lease liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted at the Company's incremental borrowing rate as at 1 January 2019. Right-of-use assets are measured at either:

their carrying amount as if IFRS 16 had been applied since the commencement date, discounted using the company's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application: the company applied this approach to its largest property lease; or

an amount equal to the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments: the company applied this approach to all other leases.

The company has tested its right-of-use assets for impairment on the date of transition and has concluded that there is no indication that the right-of-use assets are impaired. The company used a number of practical expedients when applying IFRS 16 to leases previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17. In particular, the company:

did not recognise right-of-use assets and liabilities for leases for which the lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application;

right-of-use assets and liabilities for leases for which the lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application; did not recognise right-of-use assets and liabilities for leases of low value assets;

right-of-use assets and liabilities for leases of low value assets; excluded initial direct costs from the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and

right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and used hindsight when determining the lease term.

Impact on financial statements

On transition to IFRS 16, the Company did not recognise the right-of-use assets on table gaming rental as this equipment has a lease period of less than 12 months from the point of initial recognition. There was no lease liabilities and no difference to be recognised in retained earnings.

The Company entered into a new lease contract in the year with a new vendor for ten (10) priniting machines for a period of four years after the expiration of its old contract. The new lease contract commenced on 1 September 2023 and would expire on 31 August 2027. The contract has no option for extention. As the contract was entered in the year, there are no transition adjustments required.

4. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The accounting policies set out below have been consistently applied to all periods presented in these financial statements, unless otherwise stated.

Foreign currency transactions

Transactions denominated in foreign currencies are translated to Naira at the rate of exchange ruling on the transaction date. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the rate of exchange ruling at the statement of financial position date. Gains or losses arising on translation are recognised in profit or loss.

Property, plant and equipment Recognition and measurement

Items of property, plant and equipment are stated at cost/revalued amount less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses. Historical cost includes expenditure that is directly attributable to the acquisition of the items. Property, plant and equipment not yet available for use are disclosed as capital-work-in-progress.

Purchased software that is integral to the functionality of related equipment is capitalised as part of the equipment.

When parts of an item of property, plant and equipment have different useful lives, they are accounted for as separate items (major components) of property, plant and equipment.

Assets held under finance lease are depreciated over their expected useful lives on the same basis as the owned assets or, where shorter, the term of the relevant lease.

When the carrying amount of an asset is greater than its estimated recoverable amount, it is written down immediately to its recoverable amount.

Depreciation

Depreciation is calculated so as to write off the cost of items of property, plant and equipment less their estimated residual values over their useful lives, using the straight-line method. Leased assets are depreciated over the shorter of the lease term and their useful lives unless it is reasonably certain that the Company will obtain ownership by the end of the lease term, in which case the assets are developed over the useful life.