6 - 8 Ahmadu Bello Way
Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria
Telephone +234 (1) 277 9000
Websites: www.tcn.com.ng
www.suninternational.com
THE TOURIST COMPANY OF
NIGERIA Plc
CONDENSED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc (trading as Federal Palace Hotel & Casino) Directors Chief A Idigbe SAN A Bulama TA Ibru U Ibru
AG Johnston* DR Mokhobo* GI Wood* TJD Kliegl* (*South African)
Company Registration No.: RC3781, TIN No.00275919-0001
Company Secretary: Punuka Nominees Limited
THE TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC
CONDENSED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
CONTENTS
Page Nos
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
1
SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION
2
STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
3 - 11
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
12
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
13
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
14
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
15
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
16 - 22
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
23
THE TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC
RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
We have conducted a review of the condensed financial statements. We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:
- The condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting', and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act of Nigeria Cap C.20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and the Financial Reporting Council Act, 2011.
- The condensed financial statements do not contain any untrue material fact or contain a material omission of fact.
- The condensed financial statements of the Company fairly present in all material respects the financial performance for the period and financial position for the period then ended.
Mr David Kliegl (General Manager)
Ms. Morenikeji Onaderu (Chief Accountant)
FRC/2013/NIM/00000004949
FRC/2022/PRO/ICAN/001/538526
26 April 2024
26 April 2024
1
THE TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC
SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION
AS AT 31 MARCH 2024
No. of shares
%
Sun International Limited
1,108,138,647
49.3%
Associated Ventures International Limited
419,408,169
18.7%
Oma Investments Limited
405,614,547
18.1%
Ikeja Hotel Plc
273,529,085
12.2%
Shareholders holding more than 5% of the issued share capital
2,206,690,448
98.2%
Free float
39,747,024
1.8%
2,246,437,472
100.0%
Delisting from the Nigerian Stock Exchange
On 1 July 2015, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) notified the Company of its intention to delist The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc due to the free float deficiency. A board resolution was passed on 13 July 2015 authorising the delisting, and communicated in a letter to the NSE on 20 July 2015. The Company sent a reminder to the NSE on 27 April 2016. The NSE responded on 31 May 2017 that the delisting process had been placed on hold until the governance problems at Ikeja Hotel Plc have been resolved. The board will consider its options when the Ikeja Hotel Plc's governance issues have been resolved, but will co-operate fully with the NSE on the way forward.
2
THE TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC
STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
-
REPORTING ENTITY
The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc is a public liability company registered in Nigeria and is quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. It was incorporated on 10 April 1964. The Company converted from a private company to its current form on 20 April 1994. The Company operates a gaming and hospitality business in Victoria Island, Lagos.
- BASIS OF PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
-
Statement of compliance
The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in the manner required by the Companies and Allied Matters Act of Nigeria Cap C.20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and the Financial Reporting Council Act, 2011. The financial statements were authorised for issue by the board of directors on 26 April 2024.
- Basis of measurement
The financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention except for certain financial instruments initially measured at fair value and certain classes of property, plant and equipment measured at fair value.
- Critical accounting estimates and judgements
Preparation of the financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results may differ from those estimates.
- Asset useful lives and residual values
Property, plant and equipment are depreciated over their useful lives, taking into account residual values where appropriate. The actual useful lives of the assets and residual values are assessed annually and may vary depending on a number of factors. In re-assessing asset useful lives, factors such as technological innovation, product life cycles and maintenance programmes are taken into account. Residual value assessments consider issues such as future market conditions, the remaining life of the assets and projected disposal values.
- Deferred tax
Unrecognised deferred tax assets are reassessed at each reporting date and recognised to the extent that it has become probable that future taxable profits will be available against which they can be used.
- Contingencies (including taxation)
Management made certain key assumptions about the likelihood and magnitude of outflow of economic resources.
- Going concern
Management has made estimates on future economic and business realities as it relates to forecasts and budgets used in the assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and the appropriateness of the going concern assumption in the preparation of the financial statements.
- Asset useful lives and residual values
- Functional and presentation currency
The financial statements are presented in Nigerian Naira, which is the Company's functional currency. All financial information presented in Naira has been rounded to the nearest thousand except where otherwise indicated.
- Statement of compliance
- CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The Company initially applied IFRS 16 Leases from 1 January 2019. A number of other new standards are also effective from 1 January 2019 but they do not have a material effect on the Company's financial statements.
Definition of lease
Previously, the Company determined at contract inception whether an arrangement was or contained a lease under IFRIC 4 Determining whether an arrangement contains a Lease. The Company now assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease based on the definition of a lease, as explained in Note 4(k)
On transition to IFRS 16, the Company elected to apply the practical expedient to grandfather the assessment of which transactions are leases. The Company applied IFRS 16 only to contracts that were previously identified as leases. Contracts that were not identified as leases under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4 were not reassessed for whether there is a lease under IFRS 16. Therefore, the definition of a lease under IFRS 16 was applied only to contracts entered into or changed on or after 1 January 2019 contains a lease.
As a lessee
As a lessee, the Company leases assets such as printers and a table game. The Company previously classified leases as operating or finance leases based on its assessment of whether the lease transferred significantly all of the risks and rewards incidental to ownership of the underlying asset to the Company. Under IFRS 16, the Company recognises right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for most of these leases ie. these leases are on-balance sheet.
3
THE TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC
STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
At commencement or on modification of a contract that contains a lease component, the Company allocates the consideration in the contract to each lease component on the basis of its relative stand-alone price.
However, for leases of property the Company has elected not to separate non-lease components and account for the lease and associated non-lease components as a single lease component.
Leases classified as operating leases under IAS 17
Previously, the Company classified equipment leases as operating leases under IAS 17. On transition, for these leases, lease liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted at the Company's incremental borrowing rate as at 1 January 2019. Right-of-use assets are measured at either:
- their carrying amount as if IFRS 16 had been applied since the commencement date, discounted using the company's incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application: the company applied this approach to its largest property lease; or
- an amount equal to the lease liability, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments: the company applied this approach to all other leases.
The company has tested its right-of-use assets for impairment on the date of transition and has concluded that there is no indication that the right-of-use assets are impaired. The company used a number of practical expedients when applying IFRS 16 to leases previously classified as operating leases under IAS 17. In particular, the company:
- did not recognise right-of-use assets and liabilities for leases for which the lease term ends within 12 months of the date of initial application;
- did not recognise right-of-use assets and liabilities for leases of low value assets;
- excluded initial direct costs from the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and
- used hindsight when determining the lease term.
Impact on financial statements
On transition to IFRS 16, the Company did not recognise the right-of-use assets on table gaming rental as this equipment has a lease period of less than 12 months from the point of initial recognition. There was no lease liabilities and no difference to be recognised in retained earnings.
The Company entered into a new lease contract in the year with a new vendor for ten (10) priniting machines for a period of four years after the expiration of its old contract. The new lease contract commenced on 1 September 2023 and would expire on 31 August 2027. The contract has no option for extention. As the contract was entered in the year, there are no transition adjustments required.
4. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The accounting policies set out below have been consistently applied to all periods presented in these financial statements, unless otherwise stated.
- Foreign currency transactions
Transactions denominated in foreign currencies are translated to Naira at the rate of exchange ruling on the transaction date. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the rate of exchange ruling at the statement of financial position date. Gains or losses arising on translation are recognised in profit or loss.
-
Property, plant and equipment Recognition and measurement
Items of property, plant and equipment are stated at cost/revalued amount less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses. Historical cost includes expenditure that is directly attributable to the acquisition of the items. Property, plant and equipment not yet available for use are disclosed as capital-work-in-progress.
Purchased software that is integral to the functionality of related equipment is capitalised as part of the equipment.
When parts of an item of property, plant and equipment have different useful lives, they are accounted for as separate items (major components) of property, plant and equipment.
Assets held under finance lease are depreciated over their expected useful lives on the same basis as the owned assets or, where shorter, the term of the relevant lease.
When the carrying amount of an asset is greater than its estimated recoverable amount, it is written down immediately to its recoverable amount.
Depreciation
Depreciation is calculated so as to write off the cost of items of property, plant and equipment less their estimated residual values over their useful lives, using the straight-line method. Leased assets are depreciated over the shorter of the lease term and their useful lives unless it is reasonably certain that the Company will obtain ownership by the end of the lease term, in which case the assets are developed over the useful life.
4
THE TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC
STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The principal useful lives over which the assets are depreciated are as follows:
Buildings and infrastructure
-
Casino and hotel premises
36 - 40 years
-
Infrastructure
10 - 40 years
Plant and machinery
-
Pumps, pipes, tanks and compressors
10 years
-
Generating set equipment
2 years
-
Generators
10 years
Casino equipment
10 years
Hotel and office equipment
10 years
Furniture and fittings
10 years
Motor vehicles
9 years
Depreciation (usage) of operating equipment (which includes uniforms, casino chips, kitchen utensils, crockery, cutlery and linen) is recognised as an expense. The period of usage depends on the nature of the operating equipment and varies between one and three years. Assets held under lease in line with IFRS 16 are depreciated over the term of the relevant lease.
The assets' residual values and useful lives are reviewed annually, and adjusted if appropriate, at reporting date. Capital work-in-progress is not depreciated. The attributable cost of each asset is transferred to the relevant asset category immediately the asset is available for use and depreciated accordingly.
Subsequent costs
Costs arising subsequent to the acquisition of an asset are included in the asset's carrying amount or recognised as a separate asset, as appropriate, only when it is probable that future economic benefits associated with the item will flow to the Company and the cost of the item can be measured reliably. The carrying amount of the replaced part is then de- recognised. All other repairs and maintenance costs are charged to the statement of comprehensive income during the financial period in which they are incurred.
Derecognitiion
The carrying amount of an item or PPE shall be derecognised on disposal or when no future economic benefit is expected from its use or disposal. Gains and losses on disposals are determined by comparing the proceeds with the carrying amount and are recognised in profit or loss in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income.
- Intangible assets
Recognition, measurement and amortisation
Expenditure on computer software is capitalised and amortised using the straight line method over 4 years. Costs associated with maintaining computer software programmes are recognised as an expense as incurred. Amortisation methods, useful lives and residual values are reviewed at each reporting date and adjusted if appropriate. When the carrying amount of an asset is greater than its estimated recoverable amount, it is written down immediately to its recoverable amount.
Subsequent costs
Costs arising subsequent to the acquisition of an asset are included in the asset's carrying amount or recognised as a separate asset, as appropriate, only when it is probable that future economic benefits associated with the item will flow to the Company and the cost of the item can be measured reliably. The carrying amount of the replaced part is then de- recognised. All other repairs and maintenance costs are charged to the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income during the financial period in which they are incurred.
Derecognition
The carrying amount of an item is derecognised on disposal or when no future economic benefit are expected from its use or disposal. Gains and losses on disposals are determined by comparing the proceeds with the carrying amount and are recognised in profit or loss in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income.
- Inventories
Inventories comprises of merchandise held for sale and consumables, and are measured at the lower of cost and net realisable value on a weighted average basis. Net realisable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less any costs necessary to make the sale. The cost of inventories includes expenditure incurred in acquiring the inventories and other costs incurred in bringing them to their existing location and condition.
- Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents are classified as loans and receivables and subsequently measured at amortised cost. Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash on hand and deposits held on call with banks with original maturities of three months or less. Bank overdrafts that are repayable on demand and form an integral part of the Company's cash management are included as a component of cash and cash equivalents for the purposes of cash flow statement.
- Financial instruments
Financial instruments carried at reporting date include trade receivables, cash and cash equivalents, borrowings, trade payables and accruals.
5
THE TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC
STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Financial instruments are recognised initially at fair value plus, any directly attributable transaction costs. Subsequent to initial recognition, financial instruments are measured as described below.
Recognition and derecognition
All financial assets and liabilities are initially recognised at fair value, which is usually the transaction price including, where appropriate, transaction costs, with the exception of trade receivables without a significant financing component, which are measured at their transaction price, determined in accordance with the Company's accounting policies for revenue. Subsequently, measurement depends on the financial assets/liabilities classification as follows:
Financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss (FVPL)
Non-equity financial assets are classified at fair value through profit or loss if they arise from contracts which do not give rise to cash flows which are solely principal and interest, or otherwise where they are held in a business model which mainly realises them through sale. Such assets are re-measured to fair value at the end of each reporting period. Gains and losses arising from re-measurement are taken to profit or loss, as are transaction costs.
Financial assets measured at FVOCI
Non-equity financial assets are classified at fair value through other comprehensive income where they arise from contracts which give rise to cash flows which are solely principal and interest and which are held in a business model which realises some through sale and some by holding them to maturity. They are recognised initially at fair value plus any directly attributable transaction costs, or in the case of trade receivables, at the transaction price.
At the end of each reporting period they are re-measured to fair value, with the cumulative gain or loss compared to their amortised cost being recognised in other comprehensive income and in the fair value reserve, except for the recognition in profit or loss of expected credit losses, interest income (calculated using the effective interest method) and foreign exchange gain and losses.When these assets are derecognised, the cumulative gain or loss is reclassified from equity to profit or loss.
Financial assets measured at amortised cost (AC)
Financial assets are held at amortised cost when they arise from contracts which give rise to contractual cash flows which are solely principal and interest and are held in a business model which mainly holds the assets to collect contractual cash flows. These assets are measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method and are also subject to impairment losses. Interest income is calculated based on the gross carrying amount of the financial asset unless the financial asset is credit impaired, in which case interest income is calculated on the amortised cost (i.e., gross carrying amount less loss allowance). Interest income is included in finance income.
The Company derecognises a financial asset when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the financial asset expire, or it transfers the right to receive the contractual cash flows in a transaction in which substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset are transferred or in which the Group neither transfers nor retains substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership and it does not retain control of the financial asset.
Financial liabilities
All financial liabilities are recognised initially on the trade date at which the Company becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. The Company derecognises a financial liability when its contractual obligations are discharged or cancelled or expire.
Such financial liabilities are recognised initially at fair value plus any directly attributable transaction costs. Subsequent to initial recognition these financial liabilities are measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Short term trade and other payables with no stated rates of interest are measured at original invoice amounts where the effect of discounting is not significant.
Offsetting
Financial assets and liabilities are offset and the net amount presented in the statement of financial position when, and only when, the Company has a legal right to offset the amounts and intends either to settle on a net basis or to realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously.
- Impairment
Financial assets (Non-derivative financial assets)
The Company recognises loss allowance for expected credit loss (ECLs) on financial assets measured at amortised cost. Loss allowance is measured at an amount equal to lifetime ECL's, with the exception of the following which are measured at 12 month ECLs:
- debt securities that are determined to have low credit risk at the reporting date; and
- other debt securities and bank balances for which credit risk (i.e. the risk of default occurring over the expected life of the financial instrument) has not increased significantly since initial recognition.
6
THE TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC
STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Loss allowances for trade receivables are always measured at an amount equal to lifetime ECLs using a simplified impairment methodology adjusted for current conditions and forward looking information.
When determining whether the credit risk of a financial asset has increased significantly since initial recognition and when estimating ECLs, the Company considers reasonable and supportable information that is relevant and available without undue cost or effort. This includes both quantitative and qualitative information and analysis, based on the Company's historical experience and informed credit assessment and including forward-looking information. The Company assumes that the credit risk on a financial asset has increased significantly if it is more than 90 days past due.
The Company considers a financial asset to be in default when:
- the debtor is unlikely to pay its credit obligations to the Company in full, without recourse by the Company to actions such as realising security (if any is held); or
- the financial asset is more than 90 days past due
Lifetime ECLs are the ECLs that result from all possible default events over the expected life of a financial instrument. 12- month ECLs are the portion of ECLs that result from default events that are possible within the 12 months after the reporting date (or a shorter period if the expected life of the instrument is less than 12 months). The maximum period considered when estimating ECLs is the maximum contractual period over when the Company is exposed to credit risk.
Credit impaired financial assets
At each reporting date, the Company assesses whether financial assets carried at amortised cost are credit-impaired. A financial asset is 'credit-impaired' when one or more events that have a detrimental impact on the estimated future cash flows of the financial asset have occurred.
Evidence that a financial asset is credit-impaired includes the following observable data:
- significant financial difficulty of the debtor or issuer;
- a breach of contract such as a default or being more than 90 days past due;
- the restructuring of amounts due on terms that the Company would not consider otherwise
Write-off
The gross carrying amount of a financial asset is written off when the Company has no reasonable expectations of recovering a financial asset in ites entirety or a portion thereof. For its customers, the Company individually makes an assessment with respect to the timing and amount write-off based on whether there is a reasonable expectation of recovery. The Company expects no significant recovery from the amount written off. However, financial assets that are written off could be subject to enforcement activities in order to comply with the Company's procedures for recovery of amounts due.
Non-financial assets
Intangible assets that have an indefinite useful life are not subject to depreciation or amortisation and are tested annually for impairment. Other assets with finite useful life that are subject to depreciation or amortisation are reviewed for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable. An impairment loss is recognised for the amount by which the asset's carrying amount exceeds its recoverable amount. The recoverable amount is the higher of an asset's fair value less costs to sell and value in use. For the purpose of assessing impairment, assets are grouped at the lowest levels for which there are separately identifiable cash flows (cash generating units). In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate.
Impairment losses are recognised in profit or loss. An impairment loss is reversed only to the extent that the asset's carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined, net of depreciation or amortisation, if no impairment loss had been recognised.
As a result of the adoption of IFRS 9, the Company has adopted consequential amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements, which require impairment of financial assets to be presented in a separate line item in the statement of profit or loss and OCI.
- Share capital
The Company has only one class of shares, ordinary shares. Ordinary shares are classified as equity. When new shares are issued, they are recorded in share capital at their par value. The excess of the issue price over the par value is recorded in the share premium reserve.
- Income tax
Income tax for the year comprises current and deferred tax. Taxation is recognised in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, except to the extent that it relates to a business combination, or items recognised directly in equity or in other comprehensive income.
7
THE TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC
STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Current tax
Income tax for the year comprises current and deferred tax. Taxation is recognised in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, except to the extent that it relates to a business combination, or items recognised directly in equity or in other comprehensive income.
Company Income Tax - This relates to tax on revenue and profit generated by the Company during the year, to be taxed under the Companies Income Tax Act Cap C21, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 as amended, to date.
Tertiary Education Tax - Tertiary education tax is based on the assessable income of the Company and is governed by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Establishment) Act Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2011.
Deferred tax
Deferred tax is provided in full, using the liability method and using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date, for all temporary differences arising between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying values for financial reporting purposes.
Deferred tax assets relating to the carry forward of unused tax losses, tax credits and deductible temporary differences are recognised to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profit will be available against which the unused tax losses can be utilised in the foreseeable future.
The measurement of deferred tax reflects the tax consequences that would follow the manner in which the Company expects, at the end of the reporting period, to recover or settle the carrying amount of its assets and liabilities.
- Minimum tax
The Company is subject to the Finance Act of 2019 which amends the Company Income Tax Act (CITA). Total amount of tax payable under the Finance Act is determined based on the higher of two components; Company Income Tax (based on taxable income (or loss) for the year); and Minimum tax (determined based on of 0.5% of qualifying Company's turnover less franked investment income). Taxes based on taxable profit for the period are treated as income tax in line with IAS 12; whereas Minimum tax which is based on a gross amount is outside the scope of IAS 12 and therefore, are not presented as part of income tax expense in the profit or loss. The liability is recognised under trade and other payables in the statement of financial position.
Where the minimum tax charge is higher than the Company Income Tax (CIT), a hybrid tax situation exists. In this situation, the CIT is recognised in the income tax expense line in the profit or loss and the excess amount is presented above the income tax line as minimum tax
- Leased assets
The Company has applied IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach and therefore the comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4. The details of accounting policies under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4 are disclosed separately
Policy applicable from 1 January 2019
At inception of a contract, the Company assesses whether a contract is, or contains, a lease. A contract is, or contains, a lease if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration. To assess whether a contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset, the company uses the definition of a lease in IFRS 16.
This policy is applied to contracts entered into, on or after 1 January 2019
As a lessee
At commencement or on modification of a contract that contains a lease component, the Company allocates the consideration in the contract to each lease component on the basis of its relative stand-alone prices. However, for the leases of property the company has elected not to separate non-lease components and account for the lease and non-lease components as a single lease component.
The Company recognises a right-of-use asset and a lease liability at the lease commencement date. The right-of-use asset is initially measured at cost, which comprises the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, plus any initial direct costs incurred and an estimate of costs to dismantle and remove the underlying asset or to restore the underlying asset or the site on which it is located, less any lease incentives received.
The right-of-use asset is subsequently depreciated using the straight-line method from the commencement date to the end of the lease term, unless the lease transfers ownership of the underlying asset to the Company by the end of the lease term or the cost of the right-of-use asset reflects that the company will exercise a purchase option. In that case the right-of-use asset will be depreciated over the useful life of the underlying asset, which is determined on the same basis as those of property and equipment. In addition, the right-of-use asset is periodically reduced by impairment losses, if any, and adjusted for certain remeasurements of the lease liability.
The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the commencement date, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, the Company's incremental borrowing rate. Generally, the company uses its incremental borrowing rate as the discount rate.
The Company determines its incremental borrowing rate by obtaining interest rates from various external financing sources and makes certain adjustments to reflect the terms of the lease and type of the asset leased.
8
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
