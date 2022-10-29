TOURIST OF NIGERIA : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

THE TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC

SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

No. of shares % Sun International Limited 1,108,138,647 49.3% Associated Ventures International Limited 419,408,169 18.7% Oma Investments Limited 405,614,547 18.1% Ikeja Hotel Plc 273,529,085 12.2% Shareholders holding more than 5% of the issued share capital 2,206,690,448 98.2% Free float 39,747,024 1.8% 2,246,437,472 100.0%

Delisting from the Nigerian Stock Exchange

On 1 July 2015, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) notified the Company of its intention to delist The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc due to the free float deficiency. A board resolution was passed on 13 July 2015 authorising the delisting, and communicated in a letter to the NSE on 20 July 2015. The Company sent a reminder to the NSE on 27 April 2016. The NSE responded on 31 May 2017 that the delisting process had been placed on hold until the governance problems at Ikeja Hotel Plc have been resolved. The board will consider its options when the Ikeja Hotel Plc's governance issues have been resolved, but will cooperate fully with the NSE on the way forward.