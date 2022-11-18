Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TOURIST   NGTOURIST009

THE TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC

(TOURIST)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-16
2.840 NGN    0.00%
05:49aTourist Of Nigeria : Tcn- notice of closed period
PU
11/02Tourist Of Nigeria : Tcn egm resolution (28 oct 2022) - reduction of shares
PU
10/29Tourist Of Nigeria : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TOURIST OF NIGERIA : TCN- NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

11/18/2022 | 05:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

6 - 8 Ahmadu Bello Way

Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria

Telephone +234 (1) 277 9000

Websites: www.tcn.com.ng

www.suninternational.com

Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, November 17, 2022.

NOTICE OF EMERGENCY BOARD MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a Board meeting of The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc ('TCN' or 'the Company') will be held via tele-conferencing on Monday, November 21, 2022, by 12:00 pm to consider the purchase offer of the Company's assets.

Consequently, and pursuant to Rule 17.18 of the Rulebook of Nigerian Exchange Limited as amended, The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc wishes to bring to the attention of the investing public that as of Thursday, November 17, 2022, the Company commenced a closed period. Therefore, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and advisers of the Company and their connected persons shall deal in the securities of the Company.

This closed period shall be re-openedtwenty-four hours after the assets purchase offer notification has been submitted to Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The general public should please take note.

FOR: The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc

FLORENCE OJEWUMI

FRC/2020/002/NBA/00000020640

FOR: PUNUKA NOMINEES LTD

COMPANY SECRETARY

The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc. (trading as Federal Palace Hotel & Casino) Directors: Chief A Idigbe SAN A Bulama U Ibru

AG Johnston* DR Mokhobo* GI Wood* TJD Kliegl* ** (*South African) (** Executive)

Company Registration No.: RC3781; TIN No.: 00275919-0001

Company Secretary: Punuka Nominees Limited

Disclaimer

Tourist Company of Nigeria plc published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 10:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC
05:49aTourist Of Nigeria : Tcn- notice of closed period
PU
11/02Tourist Of Nigeria : Tcn egm resolution (28 oct 2022) - reduction of shares
PU
10/29Tourist Of Nigeria : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
10/17Tourist Of Nigeria : Tcn notice egm - 28 oct 2022
PU
09/12Tourist Of Nigeria : Tcn 2021 - sustainability report
PU
08/05Tourist Of Nigeria : 2021 - tcn agm resolutions
PU
08/05Tourist Of Nigeria : 2020 - tcn agm resolutions
PU
07/30The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and ..
CI
07/30Tourist Of Nigeria : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/28THE TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC : 1st-half-year re..
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 306 M 2,95 M 2,95 M
Net income 2020 -7 888 M -17,8 M -17,8 M
Net Debt 2020 26 448 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,90x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 380 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,40x
EV / Sales 2020 25,7x
Nbr of Employees 329
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
T. J. David Kliegl General Manager & Director
Bjorn Bjaaland Financial Manager
Anthony Ikemefuna Idigbe Chairman
David Ramakhatthela Mokhobo Director
Alhaji Abatcha Bulama Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC0.00%14
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED17.08%26 376
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-4.76%23 204
SANDS CHINA LTD9.91%20 640
EVOLUTION AB-22.62%19 907
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-16.59%15 955