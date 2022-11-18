TOURIST OF NIGERIA : TCN- NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

6 - 8 Ahmadu Bello Way

Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria

Telephone +234 (1) 277 9000

Websites: www.tcn.com.ng

www.suninternational.com

Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, November 17, 2022.

NOTICE OF EMERGENCY BOARD MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a Board meeting of The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc ('TCN' or 'the Company') will be held via tele-conferencing on Monday, November 21, 2022, by 12:00 pm to consider the purchase offer of the Company's assets.

Consequently, and pursuant to Rule 17.18 of the Rulebook of Nigerian Exchange Limited as amended, The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc wishes to bring to the attention of the investing public that as of Thursday, November 17, 2022, the Company commenced a closed period. Therefore, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and advisers of the Company and their connected persons shall deal in the securities of the Company.

This closed period shall be re-openedtwenty-four hours after the assets purchase offer notification has been submitted to Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The general public should please take note.

FOR: The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc

FLORENCE OJEWUMI

FRC/2020/002/NBA/00000020640

FOR: PUNUKA NOMINEES LTD

COMPANY SECRETARY

The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc. (trading as Federal Palace Hotel & Casino) Directors: Chief A Idigbe SAN A Bulama U Ibru

AG Johnston* DR Mokhobo* GI Wood* TJD Kliegl* ** (*South African) (** Executive)

Company Registration No.: RC3781; TIN No.: 00275919-0001

Company Secretary: Punuka Nominees Limited