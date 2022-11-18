TOURIST OF NIGERIA : TCN- NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

6 - 8 Ahmadu Bello Way
Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria
Telephone +234 (1) 277 9000
Websites: www.tcn.com.ng
www.suninternational.com
Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, November 17, 2022.
NOTICE OF EMERGENCY BOARD MEETING
Notice is hereby given that a Board meeting of The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc ('TCN' or 'the Company') will be held via tele-conferencing on Monday, November 21, 2022, by 12:00 pm to consider the purchase offer of the Company's assets.
Consequently, and pursuant to Rule 17.18 of the Rulebook of Nigerian Exchange Limited as amended, The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc wishes to bring to the attention of the investing public that as of Thursday, November 17, 2022, the Company commenced a closed period. Therefore, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and advisers of the Company and their connected persons shall deal in the securities of the Company.
This closed period shall be re-openedtwenty-four hours after the assets purchase offer notification has been submitted to Nigerian Exchange Limited.
The general public should please take note.
FOR: The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc
FLORENCE OJEWUMI
FRC/2020/002/NBA/00000020640
FOR: PUNUKA NOMINEES LTD
COMPANY SECRETARY
The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc. (trading as Federal Palace Hotel & Casino) Directors: Chief A Idigbe SAN A Bulama U Ibru
AG Johnston* DR Mokhobo* GI Wood* TJD Kliegl* ** (*South African) (** Executive)
Company Registration No.: RC3781; TIN No.: 00275919-0001
Company Secretary: Punuka Nominees Limited