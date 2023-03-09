TOURIST OF NIGERIA : TCN PLC NOTICE - EGM SUSPENSION

6 - 8 Ahmadu Bello Way

Lagos, 8 March 2023

NOTICE OF SUSPENSION OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Extraordinary General Meeting of The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc ("EGM") which was scheduled to hold at the Federal Palace Hotel & Casino, 6 - 8 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 12pm has been suspended due to an order of interim injunction from the Federal High Court which was served on the Company in suit FHC/L/CS/260/2023 - Omamo Investments Corporation v The Tourist Company of Nigeria & Ors.

Consequently the notice of any subsequent EGM would be circulated to the shareholders of the Company subject to the outcome of the hearing and determination of the motion for injunction.

