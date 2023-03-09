Advanced search
    TOURIST   NGTOURIST009

THE TOURIST COMPANY OF NIGERIA PLC

(TOURIST)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-07
2.840 NGN    0.00%
07:05aTourist Of Nigeria : Tcn plc notice - egm suspension
PU
02/22Tourist Of Nigeria : Tcn egm notice (17 march 2023)
PU
02/10Tourist Of Nigeria : Tcn plc - notice of closed period
PU
TOURIST OF NIGERIA : TCN PLC NOTICE - EGM SUSPENSION

03/09/2023 | 07:05am EST
6 - 8 Ahmadu Bello Way

Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria

Telephone +234 (1) 277 9000

Websites: www.tcn.com.ng

www.suninternational.com

Lagos, 8 March 2023

NOTICE OF SUSPENSION OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Extraordinary General Meeting of The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc ("EGM") which was scheduled to hold at the Federal Palace Hotel & Casino, 6 - 8 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 12pm has been suspended due to an order of interim injunction from the Federal High Court which was served on the Company in suit FHC/L/CS/260/2023 - Omamo Investments Corporation v The Tourist Company of Nigeria & Ors.

Consequently the notice of any subsequent EGM would be circulated to the shareholders of the Company subject to the outcome of the hearing and determination of the motion for injunction.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

PUNUKA NOMINEES LIMITED

FRC/2022/COY/160581

For: PUNUKA NOMINEES LIMITED

Company Secretary

Lagos

March 6 2023

The Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc. (trading as Federal Palace Hotel & Casino) Directors: Chief A Idigbe SAN A Bulama TA Ibru U Ibru

AG Johnston* DR Mokhobo* GI Wood* TJD Kliegl* ** (*South African) (** Executive)

Company Registration No.: RC3781; TIN No.: 00275919-0001Company

Secretary: Punuka Nominees Limited

Disclaimer

Tourist Company of Nigeria plc published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 12:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
