  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  The Trade Desk, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TTD   US88339J1051

THE TRADE DESK, INC.

(TTD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:45 2022-12-22 am EST
43.58 USD   -6.43%
11:02aThe Trade Desk Appoints Trish Frohman as Senior Vice President of Business Development, North America
BU
12/20Piper Sandler Initiates The Trade Desk With Overweight Rating, Sets Price Target at $60
MT
12/16North American Morning Briefing: Investors Angst -2-
DJ
The Trade Desk Appoints Trish Frohman as Senior Vice President of Business Development, North America

12/22/2022 | 11:02am EST
Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD) today announced the appointment of Trish Frohman as Senior Vice President of Business Development for North America. She will lead all business development activities for the company’s largest region including new client acquisition and expansion. Frohman will report to Tim Sims, Chief Revenue Officer.

Frohman previously served as VP of Client Development, expanding relationships with some of the company’s most important clients. Prior to joining The Trade Desk, Frohman served as a senior advisor at McKinsey & Company, where she advised the client service teams in the consumer, technology, media, and sports practices. Before joining McKinsey, Trish led the NBCUniversal Sports Advertising Sales Strategy, Sponsorship, and League Relations team as an EVP, representing iconic brands such as the NFL, NHL, Olympics, NASCAR, and PGA. Prior to joining NBCU, Trish held several senior leadership roles, including EVP of Sports Advertising Sales and Marketing and Event Marketing, during nearly 17 years at Turner Broadcasting.

“Trish is a well-respected and trusted industry leader, and has played a key role as The Trade Desk has expanded key brand and agency relationships over the last two years,” said Sims. “Her extensive expertise and experience in the advertising industry, especially in TV, will help the company on its growth trajectory as our clients look to apply data-driven strategies to everything they do.”

“The advertising industry is evolving rapidly, nowhere more so than TV, and I’m thrilled to help our clients pioneer new approaches to data-driven campaigns as part of the great team at The Trade Desk,” said Frohman.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 580 M - -
Net income 2022 63,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 067 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 364x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22 797 M 22 797 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
EV / Sales 2023 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 967
Free-Float 90,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 46,57 $
Average target price 61,16 $
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Terry Green Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Blake J. Grayson Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David R. Pickles Chief Technology Officer & Director
Eric B. Paley Independent Director
Kathryn E. Falberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TRADE DESK, INC.-49.18%22 797
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-27.32%1 822 593
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.96%50 331
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-35.45%47 103
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-12.87%45 375
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-63.38%35 676