The Trade Desk launches programmatic CTV collaboration with Samsung Ads

New Delhi, 8 Sep, 2021 - Global advertising leader, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), today announced a collaboration with Samsung Ads, a platform for advanced TV advertising solutions that can further help Indian marketers reach millions of highly engaged Indian viewers across the open internet. Through The Trade Desk's platform, marketers will have access to Connected TV (CTV) inventory on Samsung Smart TV, offered through its free, ad-supported on demand (AVOD) streaming service, Samsung TV Plus. The collaboration will allow marketers to add Samsung CTV inventory to their programmatic media buy and, for the first time, The Trade Desk is expanding CTV advertising opportunities to India's fast-growing open internet, which includes over-the-top (OTT), music streaming, websites, mobile apps and more.

As more Indian consumers access digital content through multiple screens and platforms, CTV is emerging as the new, premium channel for India's consumers and marketers. According to a report by Ernst & Young, CTV is expected to reach over 40 million homes in India by 2025, from seven million homes today. For marketers, CTV represents an opportunity to apply data to what is often the largest segment of their advertising investment. In addition, the collaboration will enable marketers to measure their advertising campaigns in a way that is not possible with linear TV. By applying the same level of data-driven insights that they do with their digital advertising campaigns, marketers can compare and measure ad opportunities across channels on the open internet in a transparent way.

Prabhvir Sahmey from Samsung Ads said, "India is fast becoming a programmatic-first market, with 74 percent of total digital ad sales predicted to be programmatic by next year. For this reason, India is the first market where we are launching a programmatic first strategy. Our collaboration with The Trade Desk is integral to facilitating wide access to our inventory, offering brands the opportunity to extend their reach in a premium, brand-safe environment - the biggest screen in the house."

Tejinder Gill, General Manager of The Trade Desk in India, commented, "Indian marketers are increasing their spends on digital advertising and steadily turning to programmatic advertising, which offers real-time measurement and better control over ad frequency. CTV, which is rapidly gaining adoption among consumers, is one of the best platforms in India for programmatic advertising. As CTV advertising does not rely on third-party cookies, marketers can also measure and compare the effectiveness of their CTV advertising with other channels on the open internet. We will leverage our global expertise to pioneer CTV advertising on the open internet in India, starting with our collaboration with Samsung Ads."

____



About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Samsung Ads

Samsung Ads delivers Advanced TV advertising at scale. Our smart TV advertising solutions are built on a unique source of TV data from millions Smart TVs across India. Samsung Ads provides the holistic view advertisers need, connecting linear, OTT, and gaming to help brands see the total advanced TV picture. Launched in 2015, Samsung Ads has offices in the U.S., UK, Germany, Australia, India, Brazil & Mexico and South Korea. Samsung Ads is a division of Samsung Electronics and is the #1 TV manufacturer globally.