  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Trade Desk, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTD   US88339J1051

THE TRADE DESK, INC.

(TTD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/08 01:20:38 pm EDT
68.41 USD   -0.22%
04/07AppLovin, The Trade Desk Collaborating to Provide Mobile In-app Ad Exchange to Advertisers
MT
04/01Berenberg Bank Suspends Coverage on Magnite, PubMatic, Sprout Social, Trade Desk
MT
03/29TRADE DESK : Launches its First Indian Market Engineering Hub in Bengaluru
PU
Trade Desk : AppLovin becomes first mobile in-app exchange to support Unified ID 2.0

04/08/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
AdExchanger reports on AppLovin's announcement that it will be the first mobile in-app exchange to help enable Unified ID 2.0 signals for participating mobile publishers.

Disclaimer

Trade Desk Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 16:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 588 M - -
Net income 2022 100 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 010 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 362x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 33 240 M 33 240 M -
EV / Sales 2022 20,3x
EV / Sales 2023 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 967
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart THE TRADE DESK, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Trade Desk, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TRADE DESK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 68,56 $
Average target price 98,86 $
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Terry Green Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Blake J. Grayson Chief Financial Officer
David R. Pickles Chief Technology Officer & Director
Eric B. Paley Independent Director
Kathryn E. Falberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TRADE DESK, INC.-25.19%33 240
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.39%2 259 331
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-23.16%74 264
SEA LIMITED-48.04%65 325
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-16.72%62 720
SYNOPSYS INC.-11.43%49 967