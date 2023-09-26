Trade Desk : Appoints Rose Huskey as Senior Vice President, South Asia
September 26, 2023 at 01:41 pm EDT
Share
September 26, 2023 - Singapore - Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) today announced the appointment of Rose Huskey as Senior Vice President of the South Asia region. In this role, Huskey will lead the company's business and growth strategy across Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and India. Huskey will report to Tim Sims, Chief Revenue Officer.
Huskey brings close to 25 years of industry leadership experience across the Asia Pacific region to The Trade Desk, most recently as Chief Client Officer at WPP media agency Wavemaker, where she was responsible for leading the business growth strategy across the Asia Pacific region. Prior to that, Huskey was Wavemaker's Chief Executive Officer, Southeast Asia, where she spearheaded new business initiatives and drove client engagement. Before joining Wavemaker, she led business growth strategy as Chief Client Officer of Asia Pacific at Maxus Global, another WPP media agency.
"Rose has a wealth of leadership and business strategy experience, and we're thrilled to have her join our team," said Sims. "Her proven ability to help brands elevate their marketing strategies to align with evolving market trends, coupled with her strong relationships with industry and brand leaders within Asia Pacific, will play a pivotal role as we continue to scale our business in the region."
"I am thrilled to join The Trade Desk, where I see tremendous opportunity in helping our clients embrace data-driven advertising," said Huskey. "It's exciting to join a team that is committed and passionate about delivering innovation that supports marketers' business objectives as they navigate the changing media landscape on the open internet."
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Trade Desk Inc. published this content on 26 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2023 17:39:58 UTC.
The Trade Desk, Inc. is a technology company. The Company through its self-service, cloud-based platform and ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected television. It offers a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables its clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns. The Company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns across various advertising channels and formats. Its platform's integrations with inventory, data partners, and publishers provide ad buyers with reach and decisioning capabilities, and its enterprise application programming interfaces (APIs) enable its clients to customize and expand platform functionality. It offers solutions to advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers.