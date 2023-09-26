September 26, 2023 - Singapore - Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) today announced the appointment of Rose Huskey as Senior Vice President of the South Asia region. In this role, Huskey will lead the company's business and growth strategy across Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia and India. Huskey will report to Tim Sims, Chief Revenue Officer.





Huskey brings close to 25 years of industry leadership experience across the Asia Pacific region to The Trade Desk, most recently as Chief Client Officer at WPP media agency Wavemaker, where she was responsible for leading the business growth strategy across the Asia Pacific region. Prior to that, Huskey was Wavemaker's Chief Executive Officer, Southeast Asia, where she spearheaded new business initiatives and drove client engagement. Before joining Wavemaker, she led business growth strategy as Chief Client Officer of Asia Pacific at Maxus Global, another WPP media agency.





"Rose has a wealth of leadership and business strategy experience, and we're thrilled to have her join our team," said Sims. "Her proven ability to help brands elevate their marketing strategies to align with evolving market trends, coupled with her strong relationships with industry and brand leaders within Asia Pacific, will play a pivotal role as we continue to scale our business in the region."





"I am thrilled to join The Trade Desk, where I see tremendous opportunity in helping our clients embrace data-driven advertising," said Huskey. "It's exciting to join a team that is committed and passionate about delivering innovation that supports marketers' business objectives as they navigate the changing media landscape on the open internet."





About The Trade Desk



