Nov 9 (Reuters) -

Ad tech firm Trade Desk forecast fourth-quarter revenue below market expectations on Thursday, hurt by sluggish demand for its digital advertising solutions amid an uncertain economy.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of at least $580 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of $610.4 million, according to LSEG data. (Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)