The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that the 2024 Travelers Championship – a PGA TOUR Signature Event – generated a tournament record of more than $3.2 million for more than 170 nonprofits in the region. This year brings the total amount generated for charities to more than $30 million since Travelers became title sponsor in 2007.

“We watched as history was written this past week, with the world’s best golfers competing in front of the game’s best fans,” said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Travelers. “Congratulations to our 2024 champion, Scottie Scheffler, on a tremendous performance. This week was marked by highlights all around, from the action on the course to the tens of thousands of fans lining the fairways to the record amount generated for charity, and we cannot wait to do it all again next year.”

The Travelers Championship donates 100% of its net proceeds to local charities. This year’s primary beneficiary is The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, a nonprofit based in Ashford, Connecticut, that focuses on creating fun and friendships for children with serious illnesses. Many other worthy nonprofits – spanning arts and culture, education, health care, housing, human services, mental health, food insecurity, science and technology, and youth development – also use the tournament as a platform to raise funds and promote their causes.

“The incredible display of world-class competition at this year’s Travelers Championship will once again have an extraordinary effect on our community,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “The support of the volunteers, the fans, the state of Connecticut, the PGA TOUR and the game’s top players has helped us take this event to new heights. We will keep building on what’s been accomplished so that we can continue to have a meaningful impact on hundreds of charities across the Northeast.”

The 2025 Travelers Championship is scheduled to take place June 16-22 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. It will mark the 19th year that Travelers has served as title sponsor, making the company the longest consecutive title sponsor since the tournament began in 1952. For more information, visit TravelersChampionship.com.

