    TRV   US89417E1091

THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES

(TRV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:02:24 2023-05-25 pm EDT
173.39 USD   -1.48%
02:35pAM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Travelers Companies, Inc.'s New Senior Unsecured Notes
BU
05/23Travelers Institute® to Host Cybersecurity Symposium in Charlotte, North Carolina
BU
05/23Fitch Rates Travelers' Senior Note Issuance 'A'
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Travelers Companies, Inc.'s New Senior Unsecured Notes

05/25/2023 | 02:35pm EDT
AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) to the new $750 million, 5.45% 30-year senior unsecured notes due May 25, 2053, recently issued by The Travelers Companies, Inc. (Travelers) (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: TRV]. The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. All other ratings of Travelers and its subsidiaries are unchanged.

The proceeds from the sale of the notes will be used for general corporate purposes. While Travelers’ financial leverage will increase modestly, it will remain within AM Best’s guidelines to support the company’s current ratings. AM Best views Travelers’ debt-servicing capabilities favorably, with sufficient liquidity to service its debt, a well-laddered debt maturity structure and strong interest coverage.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2023 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 37 557 M - -
Net income 2023 3 394 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 2,22%
Capitalization 40 650 M 40 650 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 32 175
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Duration : Period :
The Travelers Companies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 175,99 $
Average target price 196,39 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan D. Schnitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel S. Frey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mojgan M. Lefebvre EVP, Chief Operations & Technology Officer
David D. Rowland Co-Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Daniel T. H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-4.36%40 650
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.8.05%43 774
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-13.71%39 495
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-14.26%29 807
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.16.55%26 573
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION2.59%25 777
