Travelers’ nonpartisan initiative receives Business Leader Award for its dedication to improving civic engagement in the community

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that Citizen Travelers, its nonpartisan civic engagement employee initiative, has received the Connecticut Democracy Center’s (CTDC) inaugural Business Leader Award. The CTDC Awards recognize business and philanthropic leaders who are committed to fostering democracy through acts of citizenship and service.

“This award is a testament to all the people at Travelers who have enthusiastically embraced the cause of strengthening our democracy through civic engagement,” said Janice Brunner, Group General Counsel and Head of Civic Engagement at Travelers. “We are grateful for CTDC’s recognition and are encouraged to deepen our contributions through Citizen Travelers. It inspires us to consider what more we can do together, and it reminds us that we all can make a difference.”

Through in-house programming and nonprofit partnerships, Citizen Travelers provides employees with the resources and support to learn more, engage in democracy as informed citizens and help shape civic life in their communities.

Travelers was honored at an awards ceremony at Connecticut’s Old State House on Feb. 1. The Connecticut Democracy Center’s mission is to bring together people of all ages through its programming, inspiring them to strengthen democracy where they live and work.

To learn more about Citizen Travelers, visit www.travelers.com/about-travelers/citizen-travelers. And click here to see sample stories of Travelers employees making an impact in their communities.

