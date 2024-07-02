Citizen Travelers, Travelers’ nonpartisan civic engagement employee initiative, will sponsor the 2024 National Civics Bee®. This annual competition by The Civic Trust®, an initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, is expanding to a record 28 states this year – with the ultimate goal of reaching all 50 states by 2026 for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The Civic Trust is a nonpartisan educational initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation focused on elevating civics as a national priority with programs that advance and promote civic knowledge in schools, workplaces and communities.

“We are thrilled to partner with the National Civics Bee as it expands its reach to inspire more students across our country,” said Janice Brunner, Head of Civic Engagement at Travelers. “We recognize that a strong democracy is foundational to the success of businesses and our nation’s economy. Through initiatives like this competition, we are investing in the next generation of leaders and empowering them to become informed citizens who will be civically engaged and support their communities.”

Students in grades six through eight may participate in the National Civics Bee through their local chambers of commerce by submitting an essay that addresses a specific issue in their community. Winners of the essay contest advance to local- and state-level competitions, answering questions about the country’s founding and government.

So far this year, 6,000 middle school students across 110 communities in 28 states have participated in these local and state competitions to demonstrate their knowledge and share ideas about how to contribute to civic life in their communities. Travelers employees serve as judges and volunteers at events around the country.

State champions will advance to the inaugural national championship to be held in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

“The National Civics Bee is our answer to the decline of civic knowledge among our nation’s youth,” said Carolyn Cawley, President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “Citizens who are well informed about their history, government and public issues form the bedrock of both a thriving economy and a healthy democracy. We believe businesses have an important role to play in advancing civics, and we applaud Travelers for its significant contributions to the vibrancy of democracy and civic life in America.”

