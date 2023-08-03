Northland Insurance, the largest trucking wholesale insurance company in the United States and a subsidiary of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), announced the launch of a telematics program, a cargo theft reporting tool, and a curated set of safety and risk mitigation resources.

“We’re pleased to offer these new customer-centric capabilities as we celebrate 75 years serving the trucking industry,” said Donato Monaco, President of Northland Insurance. “These solutions are the latest in a long line of products and services designed to help our customers improve driver safety and reduce costs. We’ll continue to create innovative insurance solutions to distinguish Northland in the marketplace.”

The new offerings include:

A telematics program that promotes safe driving habits by providing customers with real-time performance data. Customers who enroll in the program may receive either a premium discount or device subsidy.

program that promotes safe driving habits by providing customers with real-time performance data. Customers who enroll in the program may receive either a premium discount or device subsidy. A cargo theft reporting feature that expedites the claim process by enabling users to report thefts directly from a mobile app to the Northland claim team and Travelers’ Special Investigation Group (SIG). Since 2011, SIG has assisted in the recovery of more than $90 million in stolen cargo.

that expedites the claim process by enabling users to report thefts directly from a mobile app to the Northland claim team and Travelers’ Special Investigation Group (SIG). Since 2011, SIG has assisted in the recovery of more than $90 million in stolen cargo. A curated set of risk management tools and resources called the Northland Innovation Network. This central hub provides customers with access to programs, platforms, and research to help them keep workers and fleets operating safely and effectively.

These new customer benefits are added to the Northland Advantage suite of products and services, which include dedicated risk control safety specialists, experienced claim professionals, and attorneys dedicated to the transportation industry. To learn more about Northland, please visit northlandins.com.

About Northland

A subsidiary of Travelers, Northland Insurance was founded in 1948 and is the largest wholesale trucking insurance company in the United States. With more than 22,000 customers across 46 states, Northland provides property casualty insurance products and services to meet the needs of companies that specialize in transportation.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has more than 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $37 billion in 2022. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230802231198/en/