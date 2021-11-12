Presentation

Leading U.S. commercial insurance writer in 2020 with a top 5 position in five major product lines1, including a #1 position in workers' compensation, and commercial multi peril
Top 3 writer in personal insurance through independent agents2, including #1 in homeowners
Leadership position with distribution
Leading commercial lines insurer in the UBS Semi-Annual Insurance Agent Survey when agents were asked to identify their commercial lines carriers3
Relationships with more than13,500 independent agencies and brokers
Industry leading data and analytics
Approximately35 predictive claim models leveraging data and analytics to improve claim outcomes for our customers and efficiency for us
Proprietary risk assessment database with200M+ data points compiled over more than a decade
Industry leading claim and risk control capabilities
More than500 risk control professionals, including a diverse set of engineers and industry specialists
Our comprehensive catastrophe response provides Travelers with the industry-leading capability to handle CAT losses with our own, experienced employees. In 2020, nearly 92% of CAT property claims were closed in 30 days
$30b
Net Written
>6m
Customers
13.5k
Agency & Broker
Premiums
Insured
Relationships
3
1 S&P Global Market Intelligence. 2020 U.S. Statutory DWP: Commercial Multi-Peril (Commercial Multiple Peril (Liability), Commercial Multiple Peril (Non-Liability), Farmowners Multiple Peril); Commercial Auto (Commercial
2
U.S. AM Best Data Statutory DWP, 2020
3
UBS Semi-Annual Insurance Agent Survey September 2021
Auto No-Fault (Personal Injury Protection), Commercial Auto Physical Damage, Other Commercial Auto Liability); General Liability (Other Liability: Occurrence, Product Liability); Workers' Compensation; and Surety.
Strong & Simple Balance Sheet
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
$104.77
$99.54
$94.89
$92.76
$83.36
$87.27
$80.44
$7,290
$6,550
$6,437
$6,571
$6,564
$6,558
$7,050
$22,491
$22,619
$23,007
$23,697
$25,127
$24,037
$25,775
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2020
2021
At December 31,
At September 30,
Common Shareholders' Equity 1
Total Debt
Adjusted Book Value per Share 1
4
1 Excludes net unrealized investment gains (losses), net of tax, included in shareholders' equity
Travelers Business Segments
2020 Net Written Premiums: $29.7 Billion
Personal Insurance
$11.3B
Business Insurance
$15.4B
Bond &
Specialty
Insurance
$3.0B
5
