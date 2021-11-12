Log in
    TRV   US89417E1091

THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES

(TRV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/11 04:10:00 pm
157.83 USD   -0.25%
08:44aPresentation
PU
11/11Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture
BU
11/08Travelers Institute Announces Upcoming Webinars for 2021
BU
Presentation

11/12/2021 | 08:44am EST
Introduction to Travelers

3Q 2021

Long-Term Financial Strategy

Generation of

Balanced

approach to

Meaningful and

top tier earnings

rightsizing

sustainable

and capital

capital and

competitive

substantially in

growing book

advantages

excess of growth

value per share

needs

over time

CREATE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

Objective: Mid-Teens Core ROE Over Time

2

Enterprise Key Competitive Advantages

Return focused company

Product breadth and specialization

  • Leading U.S. commercial insurance writer in 2020 with a top 5 position in five major product lines1, including a #1 position in workers' compensation, and commercial multi peril
  • Top 3 writer in personal insurance through independent agents2, including #1 in homeowners

Leadership position with distribution

  • Leading commercial lines insurer in the UBS Semi-Annual Insurance Agent Survey when agents were asked to identify their commercial lines carriers3
  • Relationships with more than 13,500 independent agencies and brokers

Industry leading data and analytics

  • Approximately 35 predictive claim models leveraging data and analytics to improve claim outcomes for our customers and efficiency for us
  • Proprietary risk assessment database with 200M+ data points compiled over more than a decade

Industry leading claim and risk control capabilities

  • More than 500 risk control professionals, including a diverse set of engineers and industry specialists
  • Our comprehensive catastrophe response provides Travelers with the industry-leading capability to handle CAT losses with our own, experienced employees. In 2020, nearly 92% of CAT property claims were closed in 30 days

$30b

Net Written

>6m

Customers

13.5k

Agency & Broker

Premiums

Insured

Relationships

3

1 S&P Global Market Intelligence. 2020 U.S. Statutory DWP: Commercial Multi-Peril (Commercial Multiple Peril (Liability), Commercial Multiple Peril (Non-Liability), Farmowners Multiple Peril); Commercial Auto (Commercial

2

U.S. AM Best Data Statutory DWP, 2020

3

UBS Semi-Annual Insurance Agent Survey September 2021

Auto No-Fault (Personal Injury Protection), Commercial Auto Physical Damage, Other Commercial Auto Liability); General Liability (Other Liability: Occurrence, Product Liability); Workers' Compensation; and Surety.

Strong & Simple Balance Sheet

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

$104.77

$99.54

$94.89

$92.76

$83.36

$87.27

$80.44

$7,290

$6,550

$6,437

$6,571

$6,564

$6,558

$7,050

$22,491

$22,619

$23,007

$23,697

$25,127

$24,037

$25,775

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2020

2021

At December 31,

At September 30,

Common Shareholders' Equity 1

Total Debt

Adjusted Book Value per Share 1

4

1 Excludes net unrealized investment gains (losses), net of tax, included in shareholders' equity

Travelers Business Segments

2020 Net Written Premiums: $29.7 Billion

Personal Insurance

$11.3B

Business Insurance

$15.4B

Bond &

Specialty

Insurance

$3.0B

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Travelers Companies Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 13:43:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 700 M - -
Net income 2021 3 167 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 38 828 M 38 828 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 30 294
Free-Float 31,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 157,83 $
Average target price 163,93 $
Spread / Average Target 3,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alan D. Schnitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel S. Frey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mojgan M. Lefebvre EVP, Chief Operations & Technology Officer
David D. Rowland Co-Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Daniel T. H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES12.72%38 828
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.55.47%48 871
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.12.06%35 689
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION4.30%32 870
SAMPO OYJ29.10%28 239
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION12.85%23 790